New York apples arriving in stores

The New York state harvest of apples has arrived at supermarkets. The very best of all apples grown in America are now arriving at supermarkets. The rich, loamy soil of New York state as well as their cool springs are receptive to the most mellow, crisp and tart apples. Johnny Appleseed must have planted his best stock in that area! The varieties of MacIntosh, York, Jonathan, Jona-Gold, Winesap. With apples this great, it’s no wonder that New York is named “The Big Apple State.”

A bowl of sparkling orange Halloween punch. Add a harvest of color to your Halloween party or festival with a punch bowl of sparkling Halloween punch. Mix three packs of orange Kool-Aid, 3 cups sugar and 1 cup water and mix until sugar is dissolved. Add one 46-ounce can of pineapple juice and two 46 cans of water to the Kool-Aid mixture. Mix well and pour into 1-gallon plastic milk jugs and refrigerate overnight (this forms the base for the punch). For the ice ring for the punch bowl, mix one pack orange Kool-Aid, 1 cup of sugar, 2 quarts water. Pour into a tube pan and freeze overnight. Place two 2-liter bottles of Canada Dry ginger ale (regular or diet) and one 2-liter bottle of orange Fanta in the refrigerator overnight. To serve, slide the ice ring into the punch bowl, pour a mixture of half mixture from gallon milk jugs and half Sprite and one-fourth Fanta, mixing with punch base. Keep replenishing bowl with same ratio of base and soft drinks. Shake milk jugs before pouring. Decorate ice ring with creme pumpkins.

Making a golden glow pumpkin pie. To make this pie, you will need one 9-inch pie crust, one 16-ounce can of Libby’s canned pumpkin, three eggs, ⅔ cup of sugar, half-cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spices, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 can of evaporated milk. Beat the three eggs, add the can of pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, evaporated milk, brown sugar, sugar, and salt. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Pour pumpkin pie mixture into the 9-inch pie shell. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 40 to 45 minutes until crust is light brown and a knife stuck in the middle comes out clean. Serve with dairy whipping cream.

A great tool comes with a pumpkin carving kit. A deluxe pumpkin carving kit may cost a little more money, but it has more accessories. One attachment that makes it worth paying more for is the scooper that scrapes the seed from the pumpkin. In summer, it can be used to scrape seed from the honeydews and cantaloupes. The extra accessories will come in handy every season of the year.

Making the kitchen comfortable on a crisp autumn afternoon. A warm kitchen is a comfortable place on a crisp autumn afternoon. Make your kitchen a warm and welcome place when the family gathers for supper by using your oven to prepare whole meals. It will create an aroma that will give the kitchen a warm comfy feel.

Very last opportunity to set our spring flowering bulbs. The first killing frost is not very many days away and not long after, the hard freezes will be here. There are still a few more days to set out the flowering bulbs of spring such has hyacinth, jonquils, daffodils, crocus, tulips, narcissus, and snowdrops. When you purchase bulbs buy a bag of bone meal or bulb booster to give bulbs a boost as they head into the winter months.

Siberian kale in autumn and winter is a beautiful crop. Green in the autumn and winter garden is welcome as well as beautiful. The deep green of Siberian kale makes it a very special vegetable as a tough survivor of winter’s cold as well as a show-off in the dead of winter. When it has a bunch of crystals of frost on it, the kale looks like a Christmas card. Jack Frost actually sweetens the taste of a pot of kale.

Prolonging the late tomato harvest. With the frost of Oct. 15 long gone, a killing frost can not be too far away. The late, late, crop of green tomatoes should be harvested soon. There are actually two ways to prolong the tomato harvest. If you have a basement, you can pull up the vines with the tomatoes attached and place vines on nails in the floor joists in the basement. Check the vines all during autumn and harvest as they ripen. Another way to prolong the tomato harvest is to pull all green tomatoes in an individual sheet of newspaper, leaving a small opening at the top so you can inspect the tomatoes for ripeness. Place tomatoes in shallow cardboard box or box lids. Place an apple in each box to promote ripening. Place whole sections of newspaper over the boxes. Place in a dry place and check them two or three times a week.

Taking care of the collard row or bed. The collards love the cool nights of the month of October which prepares them for the approach of cold winter temperatures. Give the collard row or bed a bit of attention on this week before Halloween by hilling up soil on both sides of the row for extra protection and support. Apply a layer of crushed leaves for warmth. Apply a drink of Alaska fish emulsion mixed with proper amount of water and poured from the sprinkling can directly on the collards. The fish emulsion will quickly soak into the soil.

The season of the peanut brittle is here. Peanut brittle is a true staple of autumn. It is making its arrival at supermarkets as well as Dollar Tree, and they sell the Old Dominion brand made in Norfolk, Virginia, for one dollar a box. Many old-fashioned hardware stores feature peanut brittle. Old Dominion makes peanut brittle in several flavors including original and brown sugar.

A protective cover for the condenser on the air conditioner. The outside condenser on your central air conditioner is exposed to cold weather extremes of ice, sleet, snow and freezing temperatures all winter. Protect your unit with a vinyl cover. Measure the size of your unit and purchase a cover from the company that services your unit or from Lowe’s or Home Depot. They are a good way to protect your condenser.

Preparing the deck for winter season. Give the deck a bit of protection for the winter months ahead by cleaning the table with Windex window cleaner. Spray the chairs with a mixture of Clorox and water to prevent mildew. Clean the cushions with detergent and water. Store the deck umbrella and cover table and chairs with a vinyl cover, if you leave them outside. Nail down all boards and check all loose nails. If you have any pots of perennials, place several of these pots on the table cover to keep winds from blowing the cover off the table.

Second full moon of month of October will occur Saturday. A blue moon will occur Saturday night which also will be Halloween. This moon will be names “Full Hunter’s Moon.” This is unusual because the month began with a full moon named “Full Harvest Moon.” A harvest and hunter’s moon in same month is a rare event.

The swan song of Saint Luke’s little summer. October has less than one week remaining and these are the last days of “Saint Luke’s Little Summer,” which we have enjoyed since the middle of October. These few days of pleasant and mild days will end on Halloween (Saturday). November will soon begin and bring cold nights, bare limbs, heavy frosts, and a bit of north wind, but maybe Saint Luke will extend his favor and bring a few more mild pleasant days!

Indian summer is really a beautiful time. An array of many colors of leaves on the trees and on the ground and gracefully floating all around us. Crows are doing their calls in the distant trees. Roses are giving their curtain call. Carolina blue skies set the beauty of autumn aglow. The crisp autumn air enhances the beauty of Indian summer’s glorious days.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown

“Call me Snow White” – A little girl was sitting in the kitchen one afternoon, watching her mother wash dishes, when she noticed her mother had several strands of silver in her brown hair. Looking at her mother, she questioned, “Mommy, why is some of your hair white?”

The mother replied, “Well, every time you do something wrong and make me unhappy, a hair turns white.” The little girl pondered this for a minute, and then she said, “Wow, you must have been a naughty little girl, Mommy, because all of grandma’s hair is white!”

“Costly self-treatment” – The patient said, “I’ve had a horrible case of indigestion for three days.”

The doctor said, “And what have you been doing for it?” “Taking an antacid twice a day and drinking two glasses of milk,” the patient said.

The doctor said, “Good, that’s exactly what I would have prescribed. That will be $100!”