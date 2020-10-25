City schools innovating in a time of COVID

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Mount Airy City Schools knows during this unusual year that our theme of Lead-Innovate-Serve is as relevant today as it has ever been. We believe that we are a leader showing other school districts how to bring all of your students back five days a week in a safe way. We are the only district in the state coming back since August 17 five days a week.

We also know that service is very important as we work hard to serve our students, families, and the community. Our administrators and staff serve every day and do a great job of being a great example of serving through their talents, time, and energy teaching our community’s students. But, today I want to highlight how Mount Airy City Schools is still being innovative during this unprecedented time leading us into our new paradigm of what education will look like in the future.

The General Assembly believes that Mount Airy City Schools is the best district in the state to provide a transportation pilot with technologies that will allow for contact tracing, temperature checks, and intentional seating charts on a bus. This will allow for transportation to schools to be one of the safest ways for students to arrive at our doors. The pilot will fund $115,000 with a major technology company for three years to forecast what future bus transportation can look like in our state including turn-by-turn navigation, state-of-the-art cameras, and GPS tracking as well as parent portals allowing parents to track where their students are at all times and get immediate information about their student’s bus. This technology is amazing and Mount Airy City Schools will be the first to test it out and allow our students to benefit from it.

Our Board of Educationcontinues to provide innovative opportunities for our teachers by fully funding innovative teacher grants. These grants encourage teachers to stretch their imagination to dream what they want for their classrooms and students. The Board of Education normally provides between $12,000 through outside funding to set up this innovative environment and celebrate risk-takers on our staff.

This year more than 30 staff applied for these grants and here are some amazing projects that were funded: At Mount Airy High School, the wish for a VitaMix blender has been granted to better prepare the Blue Bear Cafe for a room full of customers seeking coffee and speciality drinks. This student led business is the collaborative work of both Polly Long and Tanya Davis and impacts the lives of our students, ensuring they graduate with skills for the workforce ahead. At BH Tharrington Primary School, Lynn Brown has been granted her wish to build a collection of books to support our students’ social and emotional learning needs through culturally diverse experiences in literature. This project will support the district’s strategic goal of becoming more culturally responsive.

Adam Johnson at Jones Intermediate School will monitor learning through formative assessments and higher engagement through the use of Boogie Boards. This unique resource will replace the traditional white boards and allow Mr. Johnson to see the students’ thinking in new ways. At Mount Airy Middle School, Alex Tedder and Sara Lowe will be “Growing and Thriving in the 8th Grade” by incorporating hydro/aquaponics into the science curriculum.

The state of North Carolina through the Department of Public Instruction has awarded Mount Airy City Schools a grant in the amount of $150,000 to make sure that digital learning for our students is second to none. We know the Digital Learning Initiative is one of the most competitive grants in the state and we are thankful for our grant writer, Penny Willard and her team, for securing this important funding. As the paradigm for education will never be the same, we know that in the future our classrooms will have learning beyond our walls. Imagine a classroom without walls where remote learning and destination learning will be embedded in everything we do. You may have a child that travels across the US learning as they go and they join a virtual platform to make sure they aren’t getting behind in their class work. We may have students doing field trips with some classes to learn things they would never learn in the classroom and completing work for other classes digitally. We may have students who work or intern during the day and take their classes at night.

This grant will support our students and our staff as well allowing them to earn badges for micro credentialing in the areas of remote and blended learning, culturally responsive teaching practices, and digital instruction. Staff will engage with digital tools, including iPads, document cameras and external monitors to focus on high engagement for all learners through student-centered learning that offers multiple opportunities for expression. The possibilities are endless and this grant will allow us to create our future now.

No matter the circumstances Mount Airy City Schools will continue to be a leader in education that believes deeply in service and innovation. We know that this combined amount of $277,000 is not enough given all the extra costs needed to run schools during the time of COVID but instead of complaining about lack of funding we want to make sure we are doing something about it. We believe even if our schools don’t have adequate funding we will do what we can to secure outside resources because our students deserve the best education they can receive and we know Mount Airy City Schools will deliver it.

Our Back to School 2020 plan is updated frequently. We have a great website and social media presence so the public can be a part of our educational journey. Please take some time and check out all the wonderful things Mount Airy City Schools does for students, even during difficult times. We appreciate all of the support we have had from the community and know we are blessed to live here. https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us/