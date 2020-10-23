Spencers Mill attracts new residents

To the Editor,
As manager of Spencers Mill Apartments on Willow Street, I would love to share with your readers the news that upon opening our apartments May 1, I have leased all 65 in just a few short months. I had no idea of the housing needs in this area with so many people moving here for jobs, to be near family or simply because they love Mount Airy, some love Mayberry and some love the small town atmosphere.
With more than 12 states represented with tenants who have relocated for jobs, I constantly hear how nice our apartments are, how much they enjoy the convenience of walking downtown, eating at the restaurants close by, Market Street, the greenway, the friendliness of businesses on Main Street. They are anxiously awaiting the opening of all things hopefully next year such as the amphitheater, cruise ins, festivals, etc. I also have tenants who are from this area as well who simply love downtown and who wanted to live in this historic building, many have family who worked there and have stories and pictures to share.
Spencers Mill has an array of amenities and is pet friendly. Of course with COVID 19, we have adhered to safety foremost but when we are fully capable of having larger gatherings there will be family functions, dinners, games and we will continue to make Spencers Mill a nice place to live. We are hoping to be part of the Christmas Tour of Homes and eventually have an open house.
I am anxious and hopeful to see developers take the other two Spencers buildings and shape them into something needed for this area whether it be more housing, a sports complex, hotel or theater, corporate offices or wedding venues, Mount Airy is ready. I have offered proof that if you build it they will come — there are more than 120 people living in an old factory converted to 65 beautiful, energy efficient apartments who are generating income and fresh ideas into our town.
Carolyn Choate
Mount Airy