Beware politicians’ promises

October 18, 2020

To the Editor,

Your favorite politician will promise you anything in return for your vote. In recent years, Americans and their legislators have discovered a ‘right’ to free medical care. Meanwhile, free education and childcare are in the works, and anybody who’s hungry or broke needs only ask and government will provide.

What’s next? How about free cars? Why not? Because nothing is really free, and paying for all these goodies requires heavy taxation of the wealthy, which may satisfy envy, but destroys jobs.

Those rich folks who might have invested in America now flee the country, as did BurgerKing and Pfizer or, after heavy taxation can’t afford to create new jobs.

Richard Merlo

Elkin