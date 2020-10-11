County adaptability has increased public interest

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News, featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The following column was submitted by county officials as a commentary representative of the entire Surry County Board of Commissioners.
With COVID-19 affecting many elements of society, municipalities and counties also had to adjust to changes. Public lobbies were closed and most business was asked to be done over the phone, electronically or by appointment. Employees worked from home. Festivals and public events were postponed and cancelled. Mass gatherings were postponed, cancelled or later restricted. We all know the effect that COVID-19 had on businesses. Segments of the public began social distancing and wearing masks.
Public board meetings were also impacted. With less citizens allowed in meeting rooms and less people wanting to attend in-person, a dilemma about public participation became apparent. How do we get feedback and input from the public about public business?
Surry County Government began broadcasting board meetings on YouTube to fulfill its public participation requirements. The Surry County Management Information Systems (MIS) Department runs the live broadcasts from the Historic Courthouse in Dobson, which are linked on the Surry County website’s “Board of Commissioners Meetings” webpage, which you can select on the homepage at www.co.surry.nc.us. From there, you click on “Live Video Broadcast,” during the live meetings. The date of each meeting is posted on the county website under “Upcoming County Events” by clicking on “View All County Events.” The meeting dates then show up on a calendar.
Citizens can also view the meetings on YouTube on demand after they have aired. The easiest way to access the recorded meetings is to log onto www.youtube.com and type in Surry County NC. Each video on YouTube is labeled by the date of the meeting.
Thus far, Surry County has nearly 50 subscribers on its YouTube channel and the live meetings have experienced great online viewership, with participation numbers exceeding what the county saw in-person before COVID-19. So, while COVID-19 at first presented a challenge for public participation, the county’s adaptability to change by using YouTube has increased public participation efforts. A great feature of subscribing to the YouTube channel is citizens will be notified when meetings are live. Surry County has also asked the public to email any public comments to publiccomment@co.surry.nc.us if they don’t want to attend in-person at the Historic Courthouse or at the Surry County Service Center, where video conferencing has been setup. Video conferencing has allowed for more social distancing and for residents to provide public comments virtually. A microphone and video camera, and the help of Surry County MIS staff, have enabled the public to interact with the board in a new way. Citizens at the Service Center have also watched the board meeting live in the Farm Bureau Training Room.
Video conferencing has also been utilized by county department heads and other local agencies during COVID-19 as a way of presenting information without being in-person. Presenters have called in over audio or utilized video and audio to provide presentations. This practice was very helpful during the Board’s budget work sessions. Presenters and the Clerk to the Board were able to click “Share Screen” to show Powerpoints, Word documents, PDFs and videos over video conferencing. Many public comments were received over email, as well, and provided to the Board before meetings to help them make decisions.
A recent meeting saw great participation online during the Bean Shoals Access vehicular road discussion. Other recent meetings included a large amount of public input over video conferencing from the Service Center and many viewers on YouTube.
With a positive reception from citizens, Surry County’s YouTube channel is here to stay after COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past. It allows us to reach, educate and inform more people with public information they need to know. And, going forward, the Surry County Board of Commissioners hope that more residents subscribe to the YouTube channel and become part of the public decision-making process.