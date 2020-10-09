In-person Surry County voting not so safe

June 14, 2020
Recently, the Mount Airy News reported on the unity march in Mount Airy and the disruption of a protest in Elkin. Both events highlight the concerns many Americans have.
Life is a precious gift. An individual’s worth is most valued by their family and friends who personally know them. Sometimes a person’s life touches others, who only know them from a distance.
A lot of people are affected by the life and death of George Floyd. I know no one who agrees with the excess force used in the incident. Americans unite in the rejection of this injustice.
Those organizing and attending the peaceful local unity events are to be commended. When people respect each other, they can understand and accept each other as equals. However, the varied reactions by different people in other areas of our country have further separated Americans.
As Americans, we have freedom to protest. Many gave their lives that we have that freedom. Rioting, vandalism, destruction, harm and murder of innocent people has no place in our civilized society. Lives matter.
The emphasis of any life over another is injustice, regardless of the status in life, or color of their skin. Even reverse racism is wrong. Lives matter.
For three years in a row, too many people of color have been murdered, in Chicago alone, each year more than 500 people are murdered. The majority are people of color, murdered by people of color. Lives matter
For the past three years, an average of more than 47,000 people have died of an overdose in America. The majority were white. Locally, almost every week someone dies of an overdose. Lives matter.
Nationwide, there are about 40 million interactions with police officers each year with about 10 million arrests. Less than .01% of them were shot by police and .00047% of them were unarmed. Lives matter.
In 2019, 995 people were shot and killed by police. There were 403 white, 210 were black, 148 were Hispanic, 38 were classified as other, and 199 were classified as unknown. Lives matter.
In 2019, police officer deaths, related to violent attacks on them, resulted in the death of 67 police officers. To date, 36 firefighters have died in the line of service. Lives matter.
As a result of the George Floyd riots, as of last week, two police officers and 13 civilians have been killed during the riots, and hundreds have been injured. In Chicago alone, 132 officers were injured. Lives matter.
In Minneapolis, more than $55 million in damage to working people’s livelihood (all ethnicities) have been destroyed and they continue to calculate the loss. The damage caused by looters and vandals continues to increase, nationally, it will reach the billions. Lives matter.
There is a deafening silence on the loss of life and destruction of many people, especially our men and women in blue. The clear and many voices who support and respect them should be heard.
I pray and hope that through all the conflict, everyone embraces the truth that lives matter.
Equality is equality for all people, or it is not equality. Injustice is injustice for all people, or it is not injustice.
When one prejudice is replaced by another prejudice – what has changed? Lives matter. When one discrimination is replaced by another discrimination – what has changed? Lives matter.
My grandmother said, “There is a bad apple in every bushel.” Let us not do harm to innocent people because of one bad apple. Most Americans and police men and women are good decent, loving people. Lives matter.
In closing, I want to commend our local police, firemen and first responders for their day-to-day sacrifice and commitment to keeping our community safe and treating all people with dignity and respect.
Mount Airy should be grateful for our men and women in blue. Their lives matter.
Calvin Vaughn
Mount Airy