Phase 3 offers little hope to some

To the editor,
As a resident in Village Care in King, my life here will not change under phase three. I was so excited to know I will finally get to see my husband after seven long months of no physical contact. Our visits has always been through the window talking on the phone and he eating lunch in his car and I in my room watching him through the window. I just was so happy and planning and excited to see him in the building settings across from me even if it would be six feet apart.
I learned on Monday that it was not going to happen for me. Because I am bedridden and don’t leave my room I can’t see him unless it’s through the window again. But he can talk to me through the screen in the window, but there will be a time limit and we both wear our masks and no lunch. Really am I supposed to feel happy?
I’m still talking through the window and this facility has not let anyone in yet until they figure out a room for visitors and other residents. Again there has been no COVID in or facility. But you can’t keep us in this bubble forever.
If Gov. Cooper has left this up to the nursing home to make these rules…I know is I’m sad and lonely and I challenge anyone out there to try staying away from your family, your spouse, for seven months never knowing when you will ever touch them or talk to them without glass between you.
My husband can wear a mask, get his temperature taken and get a COVID-19 test but he still can’t come in and I can’t go out.
Hey, what is phase three again? It’s just more months of waiting for me. Others will get visitors but I won’t. I know this virus is a serious thing but there is only so much we can do to protect ourselves. Others may not care what I write and others may wish I would stop talking but all I have is my voice and maybe there is someone out there going through the same thing. It’s getting harder to deal with all this but hopefully there will be a light at the end of my tunnel soon.
John 14:27: Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.
Delores Somers
King