Biden with the party of lies?

October 9, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

It’s not easy being Joe Biden.

His party’s first principle is duplicity, so Joe had to learn to lie, loudly and with conviction, and even to act a bit (does he really practice that derisive smile in a mirror?)

Imagine the hard work that precedes Joe’s debates: he cannot quote the facts, because they reveal his party’s corruption and pro-socialism, so he has to have a lie ready for each of the moderator’s questions. President Trump, meanwhile, needs only recall his administration’s achievements, all of which are real and beneficial for America.

Richard Merlo

Elkin