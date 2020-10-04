In-person teaching moves to 4 days per week

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
On Monday, Sept. 21, Surry County School System students returned to schools and classrooms under Plan B. Plan B is a return to learn in a blended/hybrid model with a combination of some face-to-face instruction with limited density in school buildings, enhanced health and safety protocols, and some remote instruction.
The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority. The Surry County School System’s Plan B was vetted and endorsed by local health experts. Enhanced health and safety protocols are implemented on all school campuses to provide safe spaces and safe schools.
My team and I have also launched a weekly dashboard so families and staff can stay informed of verified positive COVID-19 cases. The dashboard will be updated daily on our district website after positive cases have been verified with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. We know it is on the minds of our staff members and families and this dashboard is one additional measure for us to maintain transparency which is so important to us as a school community.
Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting protocols are followed per the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) safety guidelines. These guidelines include detailed cleaning protocols and additional custodial staff to conduct daily cleaning and additional cleaning nightly/weekly. Classrooms are capped for social distancing.
Initially, all students in grades K-12 were divided into four cohort groups. We made the decision to stagger students as they return to school buildings over two weeks, from Sept. 21 through Oct. 2. We also modified the school day to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Teachers and administrators have used this time to personalize interactions with all students and to teach small groups of students the expectations for keeping themselves and others safe.
Health screenings including parent attestation forms and temperature checks are conducted before any person enters school buildings or boards a school bus. Students and staff are following the 3 Ws: wearing a face mask, waiting six feet apart to practice social distancing, and washing hands frequently. Additionally, hand sanitizer is provided for students and staff to use while on campus.
On Oct. 5, students in kindergarten through grade three will have in-person learning four days per week. Students in grades four through twelve will transition from four groups to two groups having in-person learning two days per week. All students will have a uniform remote learning day on Friday. Additionally, all families have a full remote learning option and a full virtual learning option at Surry Online Magnet School.
As local, state, and national health guidance evolves, Surry County Schools will continue to evaluate our next steps to bring more students back into our schools safely. Everyone’s partnership is greatly appreciated as we work together to provide the best educational opportunities possible for all of our students.
For more information about the Surry County School System’s Plan B, visit the COVID-19 Responses section of the Surry County Schools website at www.surry.k12.nc.us, click on the scrolling picture and follow us on social media.