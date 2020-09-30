Mayberry Days breath of fresh air

To the Editor,

My wife and I just returned from a six-day celebration of our favorite event of the year, Mayberry Days. We want to thank Tanya Jones, Terri Forrest Champney and all of the staff of the Surry Arts Council for overcoming so many obstacles to still put on such a wonderful and much needed event. In a year that has been full of uncertainty and troubles, the Mayberry Days Festival gave us all a breath of fresh air and positive outlook on the future.

While it may have been downsized quite a bit from the usual festival, we still thoroughly enjoyed every minute of every day we spent in the place we call our second hometown, Mount Airy. There is always plenty to do, stores to shop, restaurants to eat at and most importantly, good friends and friendly people to see in your charming town.

Thank you to all the merchants stores we visited as well. I wish I could mention all by name but just know that your friendliness and service was much appreciated.

We look forward to returning as often as possible during the next year and will always be back for Mayberry Days.

Phil Barnard

Fayetteville