Tending to fall crops

Caring for the row or bed of purple top turnips. All turnips should be up and growing by this time in late September. It is time to side dress with Vegetable-Tone organic vegetable food and hill up soil on both sides of the row or bed. Apply a layer of crushed leaves between the rows for extra protection from heavy frosts and freezes later on. You can also feed turnips on October with Alaska fish emulsion mixed with the proper amount of water in a sprinkling can and poured at the base of the turnips.
Broccoli and cabbage perform much better in autumn garden than spring. The cole family of broccoli and cabbage are much better producers in the autumn garden than spring. This is simply because they have more days to produce. In spring, broccoli and cabbage may not have enough cool days to produce over a longer growing season, broccoli and cabbage will bolt into yellow flowers that produce seed. The cabbage butterflies also hinder spring broccoli and cabbage. In autumn, there is cooler soil, less insect enemies, longer periods of cool weather and longer periods of production. A layer of crushed leaves will prolong the harvest well into winter.
Checking out the Christmas cactus. The Christmas cactus have been spending spring and summer on the front porch and now they are cascading over the sides of their containers. They still have about one more month to remain outside before moving them back to the sunny living room where they will spend the autumn and winter months. All they need before their move is an additional layer of cactus potting medium and a handful of Flower-Tone organic flower food stirred into the medium. Summer outside in a semi-sunny location paves the way for their production of blooms in late November and well into December. You can root cuttings of Christmas cactus by placing in a 16-ounce soft drink or water bottle filled with water and placed in a semi-sunny location where it will grow and develop a strong root system. In several months, you can transplant it to a pot or container of cactus potting medium.
The swan song of September. Autumn is here and September is down to its last three days. The nights are getting cooler and the lawn has more leaves to rake and vacuum every morning. The garden vegetables of summer are almost at the finish line with peppers and late tomatoes on their wind-down. Crows are cawing as they know of colder days on the way. The cool weather vegetables are on their way to a great start as they await a layer of crushed leaves.
Autumn is the very best time for planting fruit trees. The best varieties of fruit trees to buy are from nurseries and the reason is they have a description of the stock you a purchasing and they will only ship when the trees reach dormant stage, no matter when you order them. These trees will be healthy when you receive them. They will be in dormant condition when you receive and plant them and have the season of autumn, winter to remain in dormancy and be exposed to less danger of shock from transplant. Most established nurseries will include proper directions for planting their stock.
Checking out the furnace filter. As summer has ended, the furnace begins its season. Many furnaces have already flexed their muscles. It is always a good idea to start the heating season off by replacing the filter and also keeping a couple of new filters near the furnace to replace as needed. Write the size of your furnace’s filter on the door of the furnace with a black permanent marker so you will know at a glance the size to purchase. It is also good sense to have your furnace serviced before it gets cold weather.
Keeping an eye out for invading critters. As colder weather is getting nearer, the creepy critters such as crickets, spiders, lady bugs, and a host of other critters, bugs, and other insects will be trying to work their way into the house to spend the winter months. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure when it comes to preventing them from entering your home. Several ways to keep them out is to open and shut doors quickly when you enter or exit. Do not keep pet food in bowls or containers outside. Spray around outside doors and entrances. Apply a few moth balls around carports and decks. Keep garbage bins tightly closed. Spray around basement walls and doors because crickets and other insects like cool, dark places. Keep lights on in basement day and night. Lights will also protect against mildew, mold, and dampness. Good sense does not cost anything but pays big dividends!
How to save energy and heating costs. There are many ways that you can cut energy costs and still stay warm. We mentioned earlier in the column about keeping furnace filters changed once a month during the winter. Other ways to save energy are: 1. Keep cabinet and closet doors closed to prevent drafts. 2. Keep kitchen doors closed while cooking to preserve warmth. 3. Keep curtains and drapes closed to keep warmth in the rooms where the sun doesn’t shine through the windows. 4. Keep hallway doors closed because they funnel air out of rooms. 5. Keep lights on in frequently-used rooms. 6. Wear warm clothes with sleeves, (not coats). 7. Set thermostats so everyone can be comfortable at same temperature. 8. Open and shut outside doors quickly when you enter and exit the house. 9. Always keep basement doors closed.
Making a fresh apple cobbler. This is an easy apple cobbler prepared with simple ingredients. You will need seven or eight tart apples such as Granny Smith or MacIntosh, one cup plain flour, one stick light margarine, half cup of milk, two teaspoons apple pie spices, two large eggs, one cup sugar, half cup light brown sugar, one teaspoon baking powder, one and a half cups water, half teaspoon salt, and one teaspoon vanilla. Peel, core, and dice apples into half inch cubes. Mix apples with one and a half cups water, half cup of milk, one cup sugar, half cup light brown sugar, two teaspoons apple pie spices. Place in a pot with a lid and cook in low heat or medium low until apples are tender. Stir apples often to prevent sticking. For the top of the cobbler, cream the light margarine, one fourth cup sugar, beaten eggs, one teaspoon baking powder, half teaspoon salt. Mix with half cup of milk, and beat until smooth. Spread on top of apple mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: “Awesome Big God!” — A young man was having a conversation with God. “Dear God, how much is a million dollars worth to you?” he said. God replied, “To me, it would be worth but a penny.” Then the young man replied, “How much is a million years worth to you?” God replied, ” Why that would be only a second in eternity.” The young man paused to collect his thoughts; “Then God, can I have a million dollars please?” God answered by saying, “Wait just a second.”
Motorcycle Mania — This logo was printed on the back of a motorcyclists jacket: “If you can read this, my girlfriend fell off!”