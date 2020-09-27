City schools moving forward

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Mount Airy City Schools has been back face-to-face for a month now and we are so happy to have our students in our buildings. Our staff continues to do a great job with all of the extra responsibilities of health, wellness, and blended learning. We have 75% of our students in our buildings with the remaining 25% learning from home. We boast more than 1,700 students this year and that is the largest enrollment we have had in over six years. We are grateful our public continues to trust us to get school right even during a very unusual time.
We hope to be able to enter the next phase at some point in the near future. The next phase of the state’s executive order would allow us to be able to do a few things differently at our schools. We will carefully look at the usage of gyms, weight rooms, cafeterias, and playground equipment components. There are many things to consider to ensure we keep our schools healthy as we begin to use some areas we have restricted. The additional career and technical classes as well as the arts classes at the middle school should be able to begin to meet if we enter the next phase.
We also know that the middle school and high school are both planning for the return of sports. Sports are important for students and we know that it provides additional motivation for students during their educational journey. We will work with our state and local health department to have the best plan for beginning sport competitions. We are bringing on an athletic trainer and we also have five health professionals currently in our schools. This team will provide guidance to make sure our coaches and student athletes are protected.
Right now we will continue to keep transportation and school start/stop times the same. We want to continue to have in-person education so we will need to be cautious as we begin to add additional features to our day.
Flu season is upon us and we know this will add another layer of difficulty for the community. We encourage you to get your flu shots this year. We need to keep flu and COVID numbers low for us to continue to keep students in schools and families back at work. We are working with the health department to create places and times for you to get your flu shots. Thank you for continuing to also wear a mask, wait six feet apart, avoid large crowds, and wash your hands.
We have been given a grant from the General Assembly to pilot a Smart Bus Transportation Program. We will install technology in our school buses that will bring our transportation into the 21st century. This technology has the capability to provide electronic GPS services, turn-by-turn directions, driver and student contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19 incident, and customizable seating charts and seating assignments.
This technology would be a game-changer state-wide if all districts could have access to it. We are proud that our team was chosen to pilot this for the state and provide information to scale this out. We hope to have this technology installed and in our buses for the second semester. We are excited that we are being innovative during this COVID-19 era and that the state recognizes us as a leader in innovative educational practices.
We want to do a special shout out to our CNAs, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, school nutrition workers, finance officers, maintenance staff as well as all of our staff for the extra mile they are putting in each day. We so appreciate our administrators, teachers, and teacher assistants that have become front line workers providing a world-class education. Many of our students are concerned they may need additional support from the pandemic time out of school and we know our staff are helping every student “catch-up” this year. We are excited that our SAT scores are top in the region and our graduation rate is over 90%. But, we know we have more work to do this year to continue with our mantra of Lead, Innovate, and Serve.
Our Back to School 2020 plan is updated frequently. We have a great website and social media presence so the public can be a part of our educational journey. Please take some time and check out all the wonderful things MACS does for students, even during difficult times. We appreciate all of the support we have had from the community and know we are blessed to live here. https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us/