Mayberry Days fan happy with Mount Airy

September 27, 2020 Mount Airy News Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

The Mount Airy News made my day. The picture of my granddaughter and me, will be a wonderful memory for my great-granddaughter, Joann, she’s 4 years old.

I’ve been coming to Mayberry Days for a lot of years. Mayberry is not just a place to visit and talk about “The Andy Griffith Show.” We are a family, even though we are not blood kin. I am amazed at the love and kindness I see and feel here. There were people searching for a copy of this newspaper, so I could have a copy. No matter who you are, or what you are dealing with, we are family.

I have ALS, the disease most people don’t want to talk about. I knew I couldn’t deal with, so I gave it to God and there’s nothing He can’t do! There’s a lot of people praying for me. Each day I love is a gift, so I’m not giving up, I’m not quitting, if I quit, I can’t be of help to others. During this virus, I have seen destruction and hate, but in Mount Airy there is love and kindness in a place called Mayberry.

Today (Friday), by God’s grace, I will be competing in Mayberry Trivia with my granddaughter Rebecca, I’ve been coaching her. Win or lose, I am a winner because of the Lord, and my Mayberry family. Thank you for the picture, God bless your paper.

Pat Bullins

Mayberry Fan