Soft and dainty in the house of paranoid

Although the ancient Roman Empire senators were reluctant to name Claudius the new emperor, he extended the empire to include the British Islands, Northern Africa and territory further into the Middle Eastern nations. He was hailed by some because he restored the rule of law. Others knew him as a coward, hating confrontation within his family.
Unfortunately, Claudius was not only known at times as stern with his rule of law, but he also lived with the fear of assassination. His fear grew so intense that if anyone needed to approach his throne, they would be searched for daggers or poison. Some historians have recorded Claudius as being an unstable paranoid. Wanting to please his niece, he named his great-nephew, Nero, to be the next emperor instead of training his own son to inherit the throne.
Working in the house of Claudius were twin sisters named in Romans 16 as Tryphena and Tryphosa. According to the late Herbert Lockyer, author of Women of the Bible, these dainty twins were related to the royal family and were given jobs in the palace. In the Greek, their names mean “soft and dainty.” Just imagine two saintly ladies, not standing 5 feet tall, petite, probably olive complexion with black hair, soft-spoken, were working for Claudius, the paranoid.
“Salute Tryphena and Tryphosa, who labor in the Lord: Romans 16:12” The Apostle Paul did not explain what type of labor these two petite ladies accomplished, but he did take the time to thank them for their work. “Soft and Dainty,” called saints by the Apostle Paul, worked in the mist of occasional outbursts of paranoia within the royal palace.
Bible commentaries are not clear as to the definite occupation of these saintly twins, but one can imagine the many jobs listed for working for a royal household. Possible titles would be cook, housekeeper, secretary, historian, personal assistant, laundry service or childcare for the children. They labored for the Lord, as described by Paul. (How they served in the emperor’s household would in itself qualify them as saints.)
“Who labor in the Lord,” was a phrase used by Paul. These petite ladies realized that their labor in Claudius’s household was not just for an income, but it was also for their witness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They carried in their soft and dainty bodies a work ethic that could also be a witness of God’s grace. They used their “government jobs” to make a positive impact in a difficult working environment.
“As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.” 1 Peter 4:10
Even though their distinct job titles were never recorded, God knew their labor. God will never forget labor that has been accomplished with righteousness. Workers will forever be rewarded even when no one else recognizes one’s own contribution to the Kingdom of God.
God is not looking for perfect people to work in His Kingdom. He is looking for willing hearts and attitudes that labor due to their love for the Father. Imperfect people who know who they are in Christ and are open to the leading of the Holy Spirit can work together in order to win their generation to Christ. God has created each of us with our own individual personality, talents, gifts, like no other individual – like a fingerprint. He gave each one our own personal calling, tailored made for each individual.
Tryphena and Tryphosa, soft and dainty, according to the Apostle Paul, labored for the Lord even in trying times. They labored for a very imperfect emperor. They labored for a Heavenly Father who never forgets our attitudes of right thinking, devotion to service, and love for His Kingdom. Soft and Dainty served in the mist of instability, never forgotten by their Heavenly Father.
