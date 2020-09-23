‘Middle class values’ key to success?

September 23, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Not all whites are privileged. In poor US counties, large white groups don’t share in America’s wealth. It isn’t because of skin color or oppression of their great-grandfathers, but because they haven’t stuck to the middle-class values which led the US to its capitalist success.

These are: (1) don’t father children out of marriage or before you can afford them (2) work/study hard, (3) be self-disciplined (4) avoid addictions and criminals, (5) respect authority. If you follow these rules, and offer a service which people need, success will probably find you, no matter your color.

Richard Merlo

Elkin