Can postal system deliver ballots

September 23, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

On Sept. 10, an entity located in Huntsville, Alabama mailed me a package of information. The package contained approximately 200 letter size pages of information produced from a photocopy machine. The package was neatly addressed in a brown standard postage envelope. The postage label indicated the party paid $14.10 in postage sent via “priority mail” with additional labelling indicating it was sent “certified mail.”

The envelope was stamped with a “Mount Airy NC” rubber stamp inked notation of Sept. 18, and was delivered to my home address on that same date.

In summary an item dated Sept. 10, sent “Priority Mail” and “Certified Mail” took eight days to travel 441 miles for which the sender paid $14.10. Guess it was a good thing it wasn’t a mail in ballot, huh?

Gary Lawrence

Mount Airy