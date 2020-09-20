Democrats want to think for you?

To the Editor,

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

To those upset that Mount Airy will be restricted to viewing fireworks in their cars this year, due to COVID-19, while protests happened recently, I implore you to look within the document you are celebrating and understand why the two events can not respectably be compared.

The following comes from the Declaration of Independence, stating that all humans have inalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It states that when humans’ governments cause abuse and when they usurp human’s inalienable rights, it is their right and duty to make change that government for the better. This is the document you are wanting to celebrate by the light of fireworks, it is the backbone of America as we think of it today.

So, no, I believe to compare the two events (fireworks vs. protesting) is frankly nonsense. If it isn’t clear why at this point, let me try to draw connections for you so you may also have a change of perspective and embrace your fellow man, sympathize with their suffering, and hopefully join them in their efforts. If nothing else, maybe you’ll not feel the need to complain about having to sit in a car to watch fireworks during a pandemic.

These protests are fueled largely by the inhumane murder of George Floyd, backed by years of murder and brutality at the hands of many police officers. Let’s focus solely on George Floyd, not to undermine the devastation of every soul that is no longer with us, but for simplicity sake while trying to make these connections for you. George Floyd, who had moved to Minneapolis in order to better his future, to provide for his family, in other words, to pursue happiness, was murdered (rights taken away: 1). Under the pressure of the cop’s knee, he lost his life (rights taken away: 2) as he needlessly had his liberty stripped from him (rights taken away: 3).

He had no opportunity for the due process of law (Bill of Rights, 5th amendment), as he was murdered before that could happen (rights taken away: 4). That inevitably led to being denied the right to a speedy and public trial (Bill of Rights, 6th amendment) (Rights taken away: 5). There are many other rights he had torn away from him, increasing with every moment of the 8 minutes and 15 seconds that officer crushed him.

He is not alone. Different sources I have seen show more than 700 lives lost by police brutality within the span of four years. As this is an issue of systemic racism, my points here don’t even touch how the system deprives the population through the education, housing, healthcare, and so much more. This is what the document speaks of, when it says “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government.”

Protesting is the least we should expect and hope for, the Declaration calls for the entire government to be overthrown and made anew for a better future. So far, all I have heard is pained cries asking that we reevaluate the policies and laws that allow for this behavior to continue, not only for people of color but for everyone, and to bring suspected murders to face the justice system.

So, if you are truly wanting to celebrate the Fourth of July, do it from your vehicle or at home with your family. Because our country is cracking, and we want to fix it. Do not look down on the protesters or those in the government that defend their rights, because you would be defying the very document you claim to value so dearly.

We are entitled to these inalienable rights, but you are not entitled to spread spite and ignorance just because you are having to take precautions during a holiday in the middle of a pandemic. They are asking for justice, you are crying about temporary discomfort required to protect the vulnerable within the population.

Heather Verba

Mount Airy