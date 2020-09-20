Democrats want to think for you?

To the Editor,

Once again, the Democrat Party is looking for ways to make life easier. In addition to paying people for not working, they already distribute food-stamps, subsidize housing, promise free medical care, even higher education.

Now, in their continued march to Utopia, they offer to relieve you from the burden of thinking. If you’re tired of making political decisions, this is the party for you. Tune in to CNN, NBC, et al for today’s thoughts so that you and your friends can share the latest liberal wisdom and sound suitably virtuous and well-informed; all you’ll owe the party is your vote.

You may expedite this thought-transfer by committing a few commonly used Democrat phrases to memory: (1) Trump lied, (2) Trump is crazy (3) Trump is a fool (4) Trump doesn’t deserve to be president.

Richard Merlo

Elkin