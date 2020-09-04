In defense of Job’s wife

In the Book of Job, the main idea was the age-old question – Why do bad things happen to good people? Job, a righteous man, lost his wealth, cattle, income, health and his ten children, supposedly within a short period of time. When he was inflicted with painful boils over his body, his wife asked him, “Why don’t you curse God and die?” Job replied, “You speak like a foolish woman.”
Most of the sermons preached about Job’s wife dealt with her foolish statement. However, when one researches the Hebrew language that was used in the writings, a different angle to the story begins to develop.
Before making a judgment about her “foolish statement,” remember several facts that Scripture has recorded. She also lost her wealth, income and all her children. Just imagine the grief and unbearable emotional pain that she endured. When she talked with Job about cursing God, remember that she was a mother in deep grief. No neighbor was with her to help her deal with her emotional pain. Not only was she in her house trying to care for the household necessities during her grief, but she was also having to care for Job in the mist of his physical calamities.
The Hebrew word “curse” was “barak,” which meant to “curse, renounce, or bless.” Job’s wife probably was not telling him to “bless God” for his calamities, but was urging him to renounce his faith in God so that Job could die and be free from his afflictions. (Remember that Job’s wife was speaking from intense grief and trauma.)
To add to her hardship, this deeply grieving mother was having to care for the needs of the men who had come to “comfort” Job during his calamities. While she cooked and cleaned, she had to listen to their critical tongues with no words of comfort for her, in the midst of her own pain.
According to ancient Hebrew culture, hospitality was a necessity due to the harsh desert climate. Travelers would be given free lodging, meals, water and whatever they needed. The Bible did not give an exact time frame concerning the length of time that Job’s wife had to care for Job’s friends, but through her grief and emotion pain, she had to cook, clean after and house the same men who were highly critical of her husband. In turn, they themselves offered no comfort for her or even offered any extra help that she may have needed during this hardship. Job’s wife cleaned after Job, cared for his needs while he was sitting outside scraping the painful boils with a broken piece of pottery. She fed and washed his body the best that she could while fighting the tears from her own eyes when listening to the outbursts from his “friends.”
However, God in His mercy ended the turmoil. He also let Job’s friends know of His anger toward them due to their self-righteous attitudes directed toward Job. Job was restored double what he had lost. Twice the amount of gold, silver, cattle, sheep and camels. His health had returned just as strong as he was in his youth. Children were also born to him, the same number as before, 7 sons and 3 daughters. Normally, only the names of the sons were listed in Biblical genealogies, but in this case, the daughters’ names were listed. Note their meanings in ancient Aramaic.
The first daughter’s name was Jemimah, meaning “little dove, bright as the day.” For Job and his wife, a new bright day had dawned in their lives.
Next, came Keziah, whose name came from the cassia plant that produced an essential oil that was used for perfume, physical healing and emotional health. Healing had come into their once grieving lives.
Last, was Keren-happuch, meaning “horn of paint,” indicative of beautiful eyes. Eyes that once were swollen from grief, were now cleansed to see beauty again.
At the end, Job and his wife enjoyed a restored, long satisfying life full of the blessings of God. Healing had come to this early caregiver.
The Rev. Kitty Mills teaches Sunday School at Mount View Pentecostal Holiness Church in Claudville, Virginia.