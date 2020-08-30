Mount Airy school system is back

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

March 6 seems like a lifetime ago when we left for spring break and didn’t return for almost six months. No one would have predicted that 2020 would be so challenging. I am forever grateful to the school board, administration, and staff who have been so wonderful working with students since March to make sure they continued to learn.

Learning never stopped with Mount Airy City Schools as we worked remotely with every single student to make sure they didn’t get behind this spring. We were also able to continue with athletics face-to-face this summer and face-to-face summer programs with more than 400 students on our campuses. This made a big difference in our community to make sure learning continued. We owe it to our families to make sure students are fully prepared for their bright futures.

We are now returning to the school buildings and we want to make sure we find out where students are academically, emotionally, and socially. We have additional social-emotional supports in place since many of our students have been at home for many months. A universal screener with interventions helps us find out which students may need the most support. We believe our staff are the best antidote for the issues many students are facing. Our caring staff is working hard to make sure all students have what they need to continue learning and growing as we enter the school buildings. The relationships they have had throughout this crisis continue on to this new year.

Seventy-five percent of our students have chosen to come back face-to-face this fall. We know that face-to-face is the best way to deliver education for our families. We believe that the remote options we are giving through C.L.A.S.S. — Customized Learning Anytime/Anywhere for Student Success — are great options for the 25%, around 425 students, that have chosen to learn at home. Each of our online options connects our students with a highly qualified teacher that delivers lessons as if they were physically in our buildings. We know that many families may choose to join us physically when they are ready and we are preparing for their return.

August 17 was an exciting day for us to begin back in our school buildings. Coming back to school in 2020 has some challenges. We know that we must keep up social-distancing, wearing masks, washing our hands, and sanitizing our buildings. We know that we must continue to have fewer students on our school buses and serve meals in safe ways to ensure we continue following health and wellness protocols. We know that we must take health and wellness seriously and work closely with our health department.

Everyone in the community can help us by wearing a mask, waiting six feet from others, avoiding large crowds, and washing their hands. This will help us keep our numbers low and keep students in school. Everyone can do their part.

The quotes from students really tell the story about why it’s so important for students to come back to the school building. One young child said that she loved SeeSaw (our K-2 online platform) but she loved school better. A high schooler said he was really excited to get back to school, a normal routine, and to see his friends and teachers. An intermediate classroom told me, “We can do this and we can do it together.” My heart is full for our students and staff that we are continuing to learn and grow together.

Teachers are the reason we are able to teach students anywhere, anytime. If you see a teacher or a school staff member please make a point to thank them for their devotion to students, their extra hard work to teach this year, their patience with processes, and their ability to navigate technology to deliver a world class education to the students of Mount Airy. Say a prayer for all educators and vote in the fall for public officials that will back additional pay and support for teachers and allocate the money needed for education to thrive.

Our Back to School 2020 plan is updated frequently. We have a great website and social media presence so the public can be a part of our educational journey. Please take some time and check out all the wonderful things MACS does for students, even during difficult times. We appreciate all of the support we have had from the community and know we are blessed to live here. https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us/