Looking at some scoring stars

Yes, like a lot of sports fans, I’m craving the return of football. In the meantime I’m trying to get used to this unusual NBA playoffs while keeping up with NFL offseason news.
The other day ESPN had a game story where it mentioned Paul George busting out of a slump by “scoring 35 points in 25 minutes to become the only player to score 35 in 25 minutes or less in the shot clock era (since 1954-55), according to Elias Sports Bureau.”
I get what the writer was saying, but he kind of left off a bit of detail there. He meant scoring 35 points in only 25 minutes of action for the whole game — which is 48 minutes long, so he had plenty of rest along the way.
More impressive is that there have been plenty of people who have scored 35+ points in the first half (24 minutes) of a game.
When Michael Jordan was growing up, his idol was David Thompson, the star who led N.C. State to the 1974 NCAA Championship.
Thompson made an ABA All-Star Team and four NBA All-Star teams before a foot injury led to substance abuse and then a knee injury and cocaine use ended his career at just 29.
Back in his third season, on April 9, 1978, Thompson had 53 points in the first half against the Pistons. That’s right 53 points in the first 24 minutes of the game — and he may have played even less than that since I don’t know if he took a breather. He finished with 73 points.
Now you want to talk shocking, on the same day Thompson did this, the Iceman had to match him.
George Gervin scored 53 points in the first half for the Spurs.
How in the world did this happen?
Well, Thompson was only 15 points behind Gervin for the league scoring title going into the final game of the season.
After Thompson lit it up like that, Gervin knew he needed to score 58 just to finish in a tie. He finished with 63, so the scoring race came down to: Gervin at 27.21 points and Thompson at 27.15 points.
———
Sounds crazy, right, but I can think of another time the scoring title came down to the last game of the season.
In 1993-94, Shaquille O’Neal was in his second season and David Robinson was in his prime (back when future teammate Tim Duncan was just a freshman at Wake Forest).
Robinson had been leading the league in scoring going into the final week. However, on the third from last game of the season, Shaq went off for 22-31 shooting and 9-13 foul shots to put up 53 points.
Robinson had a bad day, going 6-24, and that allowed Shaq to pass him for the league lead.
On the last day of the season, Shaq had a regular sort of game, taking 18 shots and scoring 27 points.
Robinson, on the other hand, really wanted that scoring title, and his teammates fed him the ball over and over and over.
He had 41 shots from the field and 25 foul shots on his way to 71 points.
The scoring finished: Robinson at 29.8 points and Shaq at 29.3.
Ungrateful
Switching gears to the NFL, I have to say that I’m sick and tired of hearing how Aaron Rodgers had a “down season” last year.
Back in the 1920s Babe Ruth obliterated the MLB home run record by hitting 54 and 59 homers in back to back years. Then he “only” hit 41 homers in 1923.
(Keep in mind he led the league in homers in 1918 with 11 and broke the league record in 1919 with 29).
Can you imagine if the baseball writers of America jumped all over the Bambino for having such a dropoff down to 41 homers?
Did that happen? Heck no, Babe won his only MVP award that season (back in a time when it was an unwritten rule that players could only get the award once).
So what was this terrible season that Aaron Rodgers had last year?
He threw for 4,002 yards, 26 TDs and only 4 interceptions.
Say what? That’s a better season than any Panthers QB has had in 26 years of the franchise. And people are calling this a down season?
Okay, sure, Rodgers has spoiled us all by putting up seven seasons with a QB rating better than 100, and this past year was “only” 95.4. That still ranked eighth in the league.
And even that rating seems to not tell the full story. Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo were higher despite much worse TD-to-INT ratios. Watson had 26 TDs and 12 INTs. Dak had 30 TDs and 11 INTs. Garoppolo was 27-13. Carr was 21-8.
People will say, “Yeah, but his completion percentage was tied for 21st with Ryan Fitzpatrick and a first-time starter in Kyle Allen. That’s not good enough.”
Well, I would counter with, “Who was he throwing to?”
When he targeted Davante Adams, Rodgers completed 65.4% of his throws for 7.9 yards an attempt. That would put him 12th in completion rate and tied for eighth in yards per attempt.
It’s only when he tried to look elsewhere that his numbers plunged.
With Geronimo Allison it was only 5.2 yards per target. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling he only completed 46.4%. Even TE Jimmy Graham didn’t help that much as Aaron completed 63.3% of his passes for 7.5 yards on less than half the yards of the league’s top TE targets.
No player reached 1,000 yards receiving, and Adams was the only one to top 500 yards.
But hey, let’s blame the QB.
To put things in perspective, the Panthers got eight full seasons out of Cam Newton before his foot injury last year. In his best season he only cut his interceptions down to 10. He averaged 13.4 a year.
Rodgers is being criticized for only completing 62.0% of his passes (and so was Kyle Allen) and yet Cam only had one season better than that with a career mark of 59.6%.
Rodgers had a QB rating of only 95.4, yet Cam only had one season better than that with a career rating of 86.1.
Man, I would love to have one of Aaron’s down seasons in Carolina.
(By the way, Kyle Allen wasn’t worth keeping in Carolina after a virtual rookie year where his rating was 80.0. In 2016-17 Cam had back-to-back seasons where his combined QB rating was less than 80. But a young Allen was traded to Washington.)
Like Rodney Dangerfield said, “No respect. I get no respect.”
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.