Looking at some scoring stars

Leading up to this week’s column, I had been researching a topic that was serious and sure to get people fired up.

Then I woke up this Thursday morning and just couldn’t stand the thoughts of bringing any more stuff into the world that is serious (and boring).

Cyndi Lauper said, “Girls just wanna have fun,” and we guys like to have a little fun, too. So I switched gears.

I was watching a video with some superhero and got to thinking about some of the ridiculous things we just skip over in the name of amusement.

It’s a shame that Disney took the rights to Marvel characters away from Netflix because I greatly appreciated shows like “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones.” In the last episodes I kind of wanted Netflix to thumb its nose at Disney with some ribbing.

In my own mind I pictured something like this.

(In a dark alley, a young woman is rescued from thugs)

Karen Page: Thank you, Daredevil, for saving my life for the (whips out an abacus) 17th time in three seasons.

Daredevil: No problem, Karen, all in a day’s —

KP: You know, that’s really kind of a stupid name.

DD: Say what?

KP: Daredevil. I mean, your whole shtick is that you prowl around at night, you are blind and use sonar to get around. That is literally the definition of a bat. You should be Batman.

DD: Uh, I’m not Batman, I’m Daredevil. Besides, that name was already taken, like back in 1939 in Detective Comics.

KP: But why Daredevil? Before you became a superhero, did you perform acrobatic stunts in a circus?

DD: No, that was Robin.

KP: Do death-defying leaps on a motorcycle?

DD: No, that was Ghost Rider.

KP: Then you should be Batman.

(A dark shape swoops down into the alley).

Batman: He can’t have the name. I’m Batman.

KP: Oh, so you are blind and have to use sonar, too?

Bat: Well no.

KP: What is your bat superpower?

Bat: It’s not a superpower, per se, but I have a device that lets me control bats.

KP: So you are more of a zookeeper?

Bat: No, I’m the Dark Knight!

KP: Oh! You ride a horse and carry a sword like Excalibur?

Bat: No, don’t be ridiculous. I’m a billionaire and drive a fancy Batmobile.

(Daredevil sees Batman getting angry and steps in between them)

DD: Batman, you shouldn’t even be here. This is the Marvel Universe.

Bat: Marvel’s universe? I’ll admit Captain Marvel is pretty impressive and quite the hottie, but that’s no reason to give the woman her own universe.

(Karen and Daredevil look at Batman speechless)

Bat: I mean, Green Lantern travels around in outer space, too, but no one calls this Lantern’s Milky Way.

(A new figure drops in out of the sky as Superman appears)

Sup: I heard voices. What is this Batman, new supervillain?

(Superman grabs Daredevil by the throat and lifts him off the ground)

KP: Stop that, he’s one of the good guys.

(Superman drops him. After gasping for air, Daredevil speaks)

DD: You shouldn’t be here, either. You’re both in D.C., for cryin’ out loud.

Sup: That’s ridiculous, I live right here in New York and Batman is from Gotham, wherever that is on a map.

Bat: Yeah, I don’t know of any superhero that lives in D.C.

KP: Probably explains why there are so many crooks in Congress.

(All four of them turn and face the camera, breaking the fourth wall)

KP: I live here in New York, and I’ve never seen you before, Mr. Blue and Red Primary Colors.

Sup: I am Superman. I have a secret day job across town at a newspaper.

KP: Now I know you are full of crap. I’m a journalist and I definitely would know who you are by now.

DD: None of you get it, Batman and Superman aren’t from this universe. They have their own universe that is almost exactly like this one.

Sup: That’s ridiculous. I know I’m an alien from another planet, but I am all about “Truth, Justice and the American Way.”

DD: Wait, the American way? Why the American way? You are from another planet, but you side with one country. You know I’m Irish, right? My family is from Ireland. Would you let Irish victims die because you’re a racist?

Sup: What, where did that come from?

DD: Why don’t you two go back where you came from? I’ve got my hands full fighting my arch-nemesis.

Bat: Tough guy, huh?

Sup: Got some impressive superpowers, does he?

DD: Well no.

Sup: Powered henchmen or army of robots?

DD: No, he’s Wilson Fisk, the kingpin of crime.

Bat: A crime boss?? I take down like two of those a month. How long have you been after him?

DD: Three years.

(Batman and Superman burst out laughing)

(A new hero descends from the skies)

Capt. Marvel: Hey, boys. What’s so funny?

(Batman and Superman whisper to each other)

Bat: Oh my god, it’s her!

Sup: She’s even more impressive in person.

CM: Are you guys picking on Daredevil?

Sup: Just a little. No harm done.

CM: Let me just say this. Detective Comics once had a Captain Marvel, too. But after some prolonged copyright legal battles, your guy finally changed his name in 2012 to Shazam.

Bat: He told us it was more catchy and would resonate better with the younger crowd.

CM: Uh-huh. You know, the name Shazam is based off the word that he uses when he bursts into action. That would be like Superman changing his name to Up-Up-And-Away.

(Batman and Superman drop their heads in embarrassment)

CM: Don’t come to the Marvel Universe acting like bullies, boys. Now head on back home.

(As Batman and Superman leave, the other three look at each other)

DD: Hey, we have a tradition here where after a night out we go to a local dive bar, Josie’s, and have a couple drinks.

CM: Great, we do that back home at Pancho’s Bar. Let’s go.

(Marvel, Daredevil and Karen head off in the night)