There are limits to freedom

In the midst of a horribly deadly Covid-19 Pandemic, we are also stressed by economic, racial and political crises that push, pull, divide and frighten us. These are bewildering times. I certainly don’t have all the answers. But, perhaps we could find a bit of guidance in the last line of our Pledge of Allegiance, which declares that we are a people committed to “liberty and justice for all.”

We cherish and celebrate our freedom. I have observed, however, that freedom is the source of both wonderful opportunity and deadly danger. Think about it. Is there anything good that does not also have the potential for evil? For example, automobiles are wonderful vehicles that have enriched our lives in magnificent ways. In America, we have the freedom to drive. But, automobiles also have a horrible potential for harm. We have the freedom to drive but how we use that freedom is crucial. Freedom becomes a very complex treasure that must have some guiding principles if it is to be positive.

As I wrestle with the issue of the positive use of freedom, one thing that keeps coming back to my mind is a simple statement I was taught as a child. “My freedom ends where your nose begins.” Or, turn that around. “Your freedom ends where my nose begins.”

I am astounded that wearing a face mask has become an issue of “our freedom.” I don’t like wearing a face mask but I am getting used to it. Wearing one might keep someone from infecting me. And, wearing one might prevent me from infecting someone else. “My freedom ends where your nose begins.” There is a standard that just might guide us toward living out, not only liberty, but also justice—-and for all!

Roger Gilbert

Mount Airy