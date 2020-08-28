Thanks to DMV staff

August 28, 2020

To the Editor,

I had the pleasure of being served at the Mount Airy DMV last week. I am concerned about contact in crowds due to the Corona-19 virus. Consequently, I scheduled an appointment in this smaller town office requiring me to drive two hours from home.

The staff was very helpful and polite. I want to thank the professional, knowledgable, and servant hearted staff at the DMV in Mount Airy for their excellent service. Andy of Mayberry would be proud.

Sheryl James

Indian Trail