To Mask or Not to Mask

In an Aug. 13 Mount Airy News article (City Councilman Criticizes Forest over Mask), the paper quoted aspects of my Aug. 9 statement about forced mask wearing. My entire statement was in response to a question about why most attendees at a previous outdoor Republican Party gathering were not wearing masks. The Mount Airy News scattered some of my comments throughout the article, but left out other sentences from my statement.
The following comments from my statement were included:
Wearing a mask is an individual decision, so you would have to ask each and every person. Many of us believe wearing masks is not supported by science. There are multiple articles in medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, that indicate masks are ineffective. Cooper’s order is little more than a recommendation in reality. Finally, many of us believe forced mask wearing is unconstitutional under the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Surry County Republican Party believes in freedom, liberty, and science. Therefore, we support an individual’s right to decide for themselves whether or not they wear a mask.
Unfortunately, the following comments from the middle of my Aug. 9 statement were excluded:
Additionally, there are a whole host of federal laws that provide exemptions from wearing a mask. Law enforcement officers are specifically prohibited from asking an individual why they are not wearing a mask because of medical and privacy laws.
The sentences that were excluded from the Aug. 13 article are very important. These federal exemptions are provided because of medical and privacy laws that protect people who have medical issues that make mask wearing a health risk. Only impacted individuals can know what these issues may be.
Additionally, it is important to understand that the governor’s own executive order acknowledges that law enforcement officers, due to medical and privacy laws, cannot ask an individual why they are not wearing a mask.
So, it is clear, based on the wording in the governor’s own order, that wearing masks is voluntary, and each and every person must decide for themselves what to do based on their particular health needs and their own belief system. The governor was photographed marching in a protest without a mask, so perhaps he would agree with me on this one?
So, what about the science?
One of the world’s most famous proponents of masks is none other than the 79-year-old head of our National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. On July 23, Fauci threw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals Baseball game in Washington, D.C., and was later photographed, in what became a viral photo, sitting in the stands between two other individuals. The 79-year-old, who has more to fear from COVID-19 than most Americans, was not wearing a mask. Does he believe his own recommendations? Each person will have to decide for themselves.
A photo of Fauci is anecdotal. What do other medical experts say? Well, many European Countries and many American States do not require masks. There is no scientific evidence COVID-19 transmission rates are higher in these areas. If there were, the media would have trumpeted it throughout newspapers across America.
Additionally, in a peer-reviewed medical article (not a political statement issued by Fauci or another government appointee) published on April 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine, five medical doctors wrote: “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”
That last sentence is very important.
Some of the doctors quoted above have since been pressured to support widespread mask wearing. In the interest of brevity, I will refrain from including additional medical opinions that agree with the opinion the doctors first published on April 1 in the New England Journal of Medicine. It is easy to find doctors with differing opinions on both sides.
One issue that has not received enough attention is the unintended health consequences of long-term mask wearing by healthy people. What is it doing to the lungs of people breathing in cloth fibers? As we focus on a virus, what risks are associated with bacterial build-up in masks? What it is doing to children – both physically and emotionally? What are the other risks? Perhaps Fauci and others will take an unbiased look into these issues and publish this information soon.
The point is that the science is not clear on the benefits of masks, and there is evidence to suggest masks may be counter-productive or cause other harmful health side effects.
Wearing masks is an issue fraught with implications involving legal issues, privacy issues, personal freedom issues, and confounding scientific information. All these are factors each and every person must consider for themselves in deciding about wearing a mask. Far be it from me to suggest anyone wear or not wear a mask.
This gets back to my original point in the Aug. 9 statement, “The Surry County Republican Party believes in freedom, liberty, and science. Therefore, we support an individual’s right to decide for themselves whether or not they wear a mask.”
Mark Jones
Chairman, Surry County Republican Party