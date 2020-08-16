Facts are simple: Masks saves lives

August 16, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

In the article “City councilman criticizes Forrest over masks,” (Mount Airy News, Aug. 14), Mark Jones, chairman of the county Republican Party, stated there were articles published in The New England Journal of Medicine which state masks are ineffective against transmission of COVID-19.

I have searched their website and have found no such article. I did find find an article that stated masks were not effective when worn improperly and one that said cloth masks were more effective than paper masks. However, I did find articles stating transmission of COVID-19 would be reduced greatly if everyone would wear a mask.

I can appreciate that different people will have different opinions but opinions should be based on facts. It appears to me science has given us the facts. Wearing masks properly can save lives.

Jim Redman

Pilot Mountain