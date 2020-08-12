Masks slow disease, and can help economy

To the Editor,
The past few months have been difficult for everyone. Our business community continues navigating through uncharted territory as the COVID-19 pandemic grows across Surry County. Closures, reduced operations and strict regulations on how to operate safely during a pandemic have created great strain on nearly all of the businesses in Pilot Mountain, especially those that are small and locally owned.
Despite these hardships, many in our business community have shown true dedication to reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread. Thank you for everything you are doing to keep your employees and your customers healthy and safe.
As you may already know, our region has seen a staggering increase of positive cases recently. Members of our own community have been sick and even hospitalized. I write today to ask that you take two actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help our town drive down the number of cases.
First, if you have not already done so please post signs at your business entrance requiring masks or face coverings be worn. Second, please ask all of your employees to wear face coverings at work. If we are diligent about this, we can all set the right example for our community and show that we are all doing our part to protect each other, particularly our seniors who are especially concerned about health complications arising from COVID-19.
I have been contacted by many citizens concerned for the safety of themselves and their family members who say they would be more willing to patronize our local businesses if the guidelines for wearing a mask and social-distancing were better observed. Keeping case numbers low and keeping our citizens safe will be a positive for our local economy.
I call upon you to send a strong message that each of us must do our part to reduce this threat to our community. We are happy to supply locally-made, reusable masks to you if you need some, just stop by town hall and ask. We welcome you to contact us if we can provide any assistance at all as we continue to navigate this pandemic together.
Evan J. Cockerham
Mayor, Pilot Mountain