Nursing home residents forgotten?

To the Editor,
My name is Delores Somers and I am a resident of Village Care health and rehab here in King. My home is Mount Airy for quite a few years now. I have been married for 41 years and my husband comes to visit me when he can always through the glass or on the phone. I haven’t had a visitor in the building for four months. No contact with outside family. We can’t even open the window to breathe the outside air.
I understand why they think they are protecting us but I’m about tired of that excuse now. People in the outside are not doing what they need to do. As a result of careless gatherings of others the virus has spread even more now. We are supposed to get a COVID test again along with employees. This will be my fourth test and no COVID in the building.
The issue here is not if the COVID-19 is going to kill us — no it’s the depression and loneliness and sadness will first. Every day that goes by I feel all of those things and more. Gov. Cooper doesn’t feel what we feel nothing is happening for us here and understand this is the last ride for all of us here. I understand but some of the others here don’t and I’m sure they wonder what happened to their family. No hugs or kisses no physical contact. Depriving people from contact with their loved ones is just as dangerous as a virus.
I see what’s happening in the news and nothing much has changed. Whatever phase we are in doesn’t work. Help us see our loved ones to. The CNAs and nurses coming from the outside get their temperature taken then so can my husband also. One visitor is what we each need to help us go on.
Never take for granted what you all have our there. You come and you go and you speak to people and you still go about your lives but we are the forgotten. We are the sad and depressed and lonely and trapped, this is not the quality of life we deserve. I do have my faith and that keeps me going. Remember all of us and hopefully we will get our visitors back in. God bless us all.
Delores Somers
King