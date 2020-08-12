Reader: Wake up, Americans

To the Editor

First of all, I’m a born- again Christian. Second, I’m a Southern redneck lady. All lives matter. Red, yellow, black or white — all are precious in God’s sight. I’m tired of people destroying our history and our statues. We don’t have slaves anymore. Everyone has the same chances to make something of themselves. I was raised a sharecroppers’ daughter and we didn’t have much but we had faith and love and I turned out just fine. We need to stop bashing President Trump and pray for him and our country. We do not want to become a Socialist country. We are losing our rights and our freedoms. Americans need to wake up!

Patty Childress

Mount Airy