The return of Jesus the good shepherd

August 7, 2020 Mount Airy News Church, Columns, Opinion 0
Dr. Neil Routh

The 95-year-old Tiffany stained-glass window on the porch of Grace Moravian Church was vandalized on May 18. When the installation team from Epiphany Studios arrived on July 28, a new page turned in the story. Restored to its full beauty, the workers meticulously went to work to return it to its home – a process that included hard work and craftsmanship over three days.

One the first day, as they put their tools away late in the afternoon, a passerby walked up to express heartfelt appreciation for the return of “Jesus the Good Shepherd.” He wasn’t a church member, but one of the many folks who enjoy walking by the window on a frequent basis. His relief was clear to see as his appreciation.

The story began on May 18, when the stained-glass window was vandalized. A suspect by the name of Jesus was later charged. In a low mental state, and angry with God, he attacked the image of Jesus the Good Shepherd late that night. The investigating officer would later discover that Jesus had been arrested early on May 19 in an unrelated incident. Once he had all the details, he confronted Jesus at the Dobson jail and was able to obtain his confession.

When the officer contacted me, we reviewed the details which can be simply explained this way: A man named Jesus, while in a terrible place spiritually and emotionally, attacked the image of Jesus the Good Shepherd on the porch of Grace Moravian Church. We both expressed the hope that now that Jesus was in jail, the Lord could get through to him to reveal his grace and love and help heal his broken state.

A new chapter in the story unfolded recently when one of our members came to his own eureka moment about Jesus. Having been enraged that anyone would seek to destroy the cherished window, he felt challenged while listening to one of our livestream services to consider an act of forgiveness. He put the matter to prayerful reflection, which led him to advocate for instigating an act of forgiveness for Jesus while he remains in the Dobson Jail.

“Pastor we have to do something to help Jesus; to express our willingness to forgive him.”

It is strange and overwhelming how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives. Churches in many ways have been challenged to examine what it means to follow Christ while actively giving witness to the grace and love we find in our Lord. The challenge of social distancing no doubt compounded our collective disappointment at the news that our cherished stained-glass window had been vandalized. And yet, social distancing no doubt provided a place of self-reflection and prayer that inspired my friend while guiding a handful of fellow members to turn this into an opportunity to engage forgiveness.

The first thought was gathering donations to reach out to Jesus’ family. After seeking input from the arresting officer, I then learned that connection would not be possible. But the officer suggested something else. A donation campaign to raise money that was placed on a trust account at the Dobson jail, to be used for the purchase of toothpaste, and other incidentals. I was able to deliver the donation and visit Jesus. This expression of love caught him by complete surprise. He was nearly speechless. He responded in one word: “Apology.” When I asked him to tell me more, he simply said: “I am very sorry for what I did; tell the church how sorry I am.”

It gave me the chance that comes in such a moment to express the truth of the Gospel of our Good Shepherd. Truth that is conveyed most clearly through the spirit of forgiveness that Paul speaks of in Colossians 3:13 – “Just as the Lord has forgiven you, so you must also forgive.”

“We all make mistakes,” I told Jesus, “and sometimes they can be very bad ones. But this does not have to be the end.” He seemed even more appreciative.

What a gift to share an expression of forgiveness to someone who truly appreciated it. A gift that started with an idea of one person who was originally very angry. Yet it took a group working together to make it happen. Sharing the love of Christ is not easy, but what a wonderful privilege it is.

When I look at our newly restored stained-glass of the Good Shepherd, I feel an even deeper appreciation for the many souls who have been connected to the witness of love through Grace Moravian Church for 95 years. And what joy I feel as I think about the opportunity that lies ahead of us.

Dr. Neil Routh is pastor at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St.