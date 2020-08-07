The return of Jesus the good shepherd

Submissions to the community calendar need to be in writing and be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday for the event to be in that week’s Surry Scene. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions. Information may be emailed to hope.payne@mtairynews.com or mtacalendar@mtairynews.com or mailed to: The Mount Airy News, 319 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or brought to the office in person.

Monday

• The Surry County Genealogical Association will meet at Central Cafe Family Restaurant on Main Street in Dobson at 5 p.m. For our Christmas party we ask that everyone bring a Christmas gift of $5 to put under the tree and everyone will draw a number and go up and get a gift. Something pertaining to genealogy. We will have a drawing for a door prize and some more fun things. Everyone will pay for their own food. Everyone is invited. The menu will be posted on our Facebook page. For more information email Esther Draughn Johnson at EDPJ1@triad.rr.com or call 336-832-6437.

Dec. 12

• Ukulele Jam Session 6:30-8:30 p.m. Come out to the museum to enjoy ukulele music and have fun! Musicians of all skill levels are invited to attend. Feel free to bring a simple song or lead sheets to share, but it is not required. Musicians and immediate family are free; audience members pay $5.

Dec. 14

• Benefit Bingo for Mike Wilson, who is a cancer patient, at the VFW Building on West Lebanon Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. $30 packet includes 20 games and two coveralls as well as 12 door prizes. Proceeds will benefit insurance and medical bills. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and desserts will be available for purchase as well as 50/50 tickets.

***

• Cousin Emma’s Bed and Breakfast at 201 S. Main St., will be having a fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2-5 p.m. Owner Emma Suzanne Lewis Brown said people have been very curious about the 3,000-square-foot home from the mid-1800s that has been renovated over the past year and turned into a bed and breakfast. So she is selling tickets for a tour to benefit the Salvation Army Kid to Camp program. To purchase tickets ($5 for seniors, $8 in advance, $10 for all at the door) go to the Mount Airy Visitors Center.

***

• 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, for all to see and learn about the tools of the trade and how delicious BBQ is made. This program is free to the public.

Dec. 21

• Family Holiday Fun Day at the museum 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Family crafts, activities and memories. $5 per person, free for Museum Members Call 336-786-4478 to register.

Dec. 22

• White Plains Community Christmas Celebration, 2237 S. McKinny Road in Mount Airy, at 6 p.m. Join area church in special singing and worship. Refreshments and fellowship to follow.

Dec. 31

• NoonYear Celebration for Pre-K 11 a.m – noon. Ring in the New Year early for the little ones at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Enjoy music, dancing and snacks. Free for museum members, $5 for non-members.

***

• Pajama-Rama New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. A family friendly way to ring in the New Year and to watch the sixth annual Sheriff’s Badge Raising, Includes llamas, games, snacks, balloon drop, crafts, music and badge raising. Museum members are free; non-members $5 per participant

Ongoing music events

• There will be a talking drum circle at Cousin Emma’s B&B located at 501 S. Main St. on the first Sunday of every month. The event will have a prompt start at 2 p.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m. Participants can bring their own drum if they like. This event is for ages 12 and up. For more information call 336-756-5656.

• Friday Night Jam, Lambsburg Community Center, Lambsburg, Virginia, every Friday from 7-10 p.m. Food, Music, Fellowship. Musicians needed. For more info, call 336-648-2078.

• The Lowgap Community Center hosts a jam session the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

• Jam sessions will be held every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat, Virginia. Jammers of all skill levels are invited to attend. Enjoy a night of fun, food, friends and fellowship while hearing bluegrass, old-time, country and gospel music. Admission is free. For more information, call Mary Dellenback Hill at 276-251-9906.

• The Beulah Ruritan Club hosts bands most Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the music schedule and activities of the club, visit the group’s Facebook page, Beulah Ruritan Club.

• Community Drum Circle each Sunday at 3 p.m. Central Park in King. Open to everyone. No experience necessary. Extra drums are available for use. No alcohol. Weather update or additional info can be found on Facebook. Search Pinnacle Drum Circle email: pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or phone 336-368-3866.

Ongoing kids activities

• The Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., has story time each Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. They read a book, do a craft, color, sing and dance and have fun while learning. Those attending should feel free to stay longer and play with the toys and children’s computer.

• Storybook Museum is held at 10:30 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., for fun and fantasy as it explores history and nature through books, activities and more. This free program is intended for preschool-age children. For more information, call 786-4478 or access www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

Support Groups

• Monthly Dementia Caregiver Support Group at Ridgecrest Senior Living, Mount Airy. First Tuesday of every month from 10-11 a.m. R.S.V.P. 336-786-9100.

• Granite City Al-Anon Family Group meets Sunday and Thursday from 7 – 8 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

• Pilot Peace Al-Anon Family Group meets Tuesday 7 – 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Stephens St., Pilot Mountain.

• Finding Your Way after the Suicide of a Loved one at Mount Airy Public Library every third Monday at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Stacie Adams, Bereavement Coordinator for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, at 336-789-2922 or sadams@mtnvalleyhospice.org

• The Mountain Valley Hospice Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Hospice main office, 401 Technology Lane in Mount Airy. Call 336-789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Specialist, Ext. 1030.

• Mother’s Community Connection is for parents with concerns in education, discipline and family fun. Learn about nutrition, healthy living, raising a family on a budget and more. Group sessions are held every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Surry SCAN. For more information, call Heather Hunter at 789-0111, ext. 221.

• Meetings will be held each Thursday at Bojangles from 6 to 8 p.m. for those healing from a broken marriage.

• S.M.I.L.E. (Senior Monthly Informative Luncheon Event) is a covered-dish luncheon, followed by a brief learning information session, games (such as bingo) and activities. It is a time of fellowship for all. It is held the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Pilot Mountain Senior Center and the third Thursday of each month at noon at the Surry County Senior Center, Mount Airy. Call the Senior Center at 786-6155, ext. 225, with questions.

• The Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter, holds a support group the first Saturday of each month, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at Reeves Community Center, Room 102, 113 S. Renfro St. in Mount Airy. The meetings are free and drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 2 for more information.

Ongoing veterans events

• Town & Country Restaurant in King, will have a veterans coffee event on the fourth Thursday of each month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309.

• VFW Post 2019 will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Claude E. Hooker VFW Post 2019 Ladies Auxiliary will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Marine Corps League of Surry County Detachment 1322 meets the second Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy at 7 p.m. All former Marines and FMF Navy corpsmen/chaplains are welcome. Call Bob King at 719-2250 for more information.

• Mount Airy American Legion Post 123 and Ladies Auxiliary meets the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 755-3100.

• Disabled American Veterans holds monthly meetings every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the DAV office, 767 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy, at Veterans Park. For more information, call 789-0328.

• The American Legion Riders have monthly meetings the last Tuesday of each month at Veterans Park. For more information, call Gary Willard at 345-7388.

• Pilot Mountain VFW and Ladies Auxiliary members meet the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post Home on N.C. 268. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is followed by finger food.

• The DAV and Auxiliary meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Chapter House in Veterans Park in Mount Air. The meal starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

• Sons of American Legion meet fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Club/political meetings

• Mount Airy Lady Lions Club’s annual fundraiser for scholarships to Surry Community College is a triple cash “give away” for a $1 donation per ticket. Donations and tickets can be obtained from any Lady Lion member or from Woodruff Accounting Agency, 1600 S. Andy Griffith Pkwy., Mount Airy or call 336-786-8549.

• The N.A.A.C.P. meets on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at J.J. Jones Resource Center, Jones School Road. Everyone is invited.

• The Surry County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in Dobson. For more information, call 352-5751.

• The Siloam Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Siloam Baptist Church for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Surry County Republican Party meets the first Tuesday of each month. For more information regarding location or specifics of each meeting, refer to the group’s website at www.surrycountygop.com.

• The Salem Fork Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Beulah Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Beulah Ruritan Building for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Photography Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month. Each meeting will have a brief presentation, addressing areas in which the group members have expressed an interest. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity for questions on the presentation or other topics. There also will be time to show photographs. Email to be placed on the email list for meeting information and topics, Robert Merritt at merritt.rob@gmail.com or Hobart Jones at summersetva@aol.com, or call Hobart Jones at 710-0139. Meetings take place in the downstairs classroom of the Andy Griffith Playhouse at 7 p.m.

• The J.E.B. Stuart Camp 1598 Sons of Confederate Veterans meets the fourth Tuesday of each month with dinner at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. at the Lantern Restaurant in Dobson. Programs are related to the war between the States and are geared toward historical preservation. For more information, call Gary Snow at 756-0620.

• The Plaid Cloth Literary Society meets every second Wednesday of the month at noon to share the love of reading in the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on the second floor in the library. Light refreshments are served. Call the museum at 786-4478 for more information.

• Copeland Seniors meet the second Wednesday of each month at the Copeland Ruritan Building, across from Copeland School, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a covered-dish meal.

• The Dobson Early Birds Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy meets the first and third Thursday of the month at RidgeCrest Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 1000 Ridgecrest Lane, Mount Airy. The meal starts at 5:30 p.m., with meeting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Bruce Arnold, president, at 719-0063.

• New MOMS (Mothers of Many Seasons) Ministry, open to area ladies and their children, starts Thursday. The group meets the first and third Thursdays monthly from 9 to 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson. For more information, contact momsministrysbc@gmail.com or 374-4419.

• The Pilot Mountain Achievers Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 9:15 a.m. at the Armfield Civic Center for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Wings of Glory Christian Bikers Ministry will meet the first Friday night of each month at the Lantern in Dobson at 6 p.m. For more information, call Tommy Freeman at 648-1566.

• Mount Airy Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at Golden Corral in Mount Airy. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing events

• The first Saturday of each month there will be a big country breakfast at the Willis Gap Community Center from 7 to 10 a.m. Donations will be used for building repairs.

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the Jones Family Resource Center, room 205.

• Movies at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., $7. For features and show times, call (336) 786-2222.

• Track your genealogy at the Mount Airy Public Library Wednesday afternoons, at 4 p.m. Stop by the front desk to ask for help in beginning your search and to receive to help getting started using ancestry.com. .

• Cana Helping Hands located on Flower Gap Road beside old Cana Rescue Squad is accepting donations to help families in the community throughout the year and with toys for children at Christmas. Items needed include canned food, clothing, non-perishable items, household items and toys. Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Contact Sherry Sechrest at 276-733-0062 or 276-733-1207 with questions.

• Surry County Genealogical Association meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Teaching Auditorium of Surry Community College in Dobson.

• The Twin County Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1426 holds its monthly meeting on the second Saturday of each month at Twin County Airport. They meet in the TCA Hangar at 10 a.m. All people who are interested in helping young people learn about aviation are welcome to attend. Yearly projects are the free airplane flights at the yearly Young Eagles’ Rallies. Also, the Chapter sends a deserving student to an aviation camp each year through the Emily Gile/Bob Steele Scholarship fund. Donations are always welcome and are tax deductible. For further information, call 919-623-7423.

• Free Pilates classes are offered Thursdays at 4 p.m. at Jones Resource Center. For more information, email creech.sherry@yahoo.com.

• The Lambsburg Community Center will host GED classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings with Sandra Sharp. All students are eligible to attend no matter where they live. For more information, call Sandra Sharp at 276-236-9221 and Phillip Berrier at 648-2078. (The class will be only be taught if there is enough interest.)

• The Lambsburg Community Center holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

• American Legion Post 123 will have bingo on Thursdays at Veterans Memorial Park. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird games start at 6 p.m. The grill will be open and will have hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and drinks for sale.

• The Dan River Farmers Market, Dan River Park, Ararat, Va., will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

• The BNI Platinum Producers of Mount Airy meet each Wednesday at the Hampton Inn of Mount Airy in the Bunker Room from 8:30-10 a.m. BNI teaches people how to grow their business through effective networking that results in business referrals. Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact President Pam Morgan at 336-368-5204 or at MORGANP2@nationwide.com