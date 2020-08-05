NAACP statement asks to eradicate injustices

August 5, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

Officers of the law are sworn to protect lives and uphold judicial laws to the guidelines of our state and federal system. The recent video showing the death of George Floyd continues to haunt our memory as his last words were:”‘I can’t breathe.” The degrading and brutal treatment of Mr. Floyd resulting in his death was not only unnecessary, but also reflects the systemic impacts of racial injustice in our country.

It is the sincere intent of the NAACP of Surry County and our local officials to work on eradicating such injustices. Upcoming collaborations will focus on cultural competency, educational training, as well as a review of current hiring practices and ongoing internal reviews. There is a consensus among our local leaders and authorities to address our communities’ concerns in a proactive and collective manner. It is imperative to have a culture of continuous progress as we continue to address racial inequalities.

The NAACP of Surry County is looking forward to working with community leaders and elected officials. As we continue to work through these ongoing needs, we ask our community to reach out to the local NAACP chapter of Surry County and to our local officials.