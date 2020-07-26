Summer color in the air

Peak season of the majestic monarch and tiger swallowtail butterflies. The zinnia bed with its rainbow of colors is a thing of beauty all by itself, but new life and color is added to the zinnias when the black and yellow tiger swallowtail butterflies and the orange, white, and black monarch butterflies visit the zinnia bed. Nothing is as graceful as butterflies floating around flowers and foliage on a warm summer afternoon.
Making a cool lemonade pie for a summer’s eve. Nothing is as refreshing as a glass of fresh lemonade filled with ice cubes, except maybe this lemonade pie. This pie is simple to prepare and will keep the kitchen cool at the same time. All you have to do is mix one large container of Cool Whip, one can (six ounces) lemonade concentrate (thawed), one can Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk, two three-ounce boxes Lemon Jello. After mixing ingredients well, pour into two graham cracker pie crust and chill until firm. They will keep in refrigerator for a week if they stay around that long.
Electricity from a Dog Day thunderstorm. There is a certain amount if electricity and energy in a Dog Day afternoon thunderstorm. It goes a long way in jump-starting the summer garden plot into go-go-green mode that seems to give the vegetables a new lease on life.
Fireflies on a summer evening after a thunderstorm. Have you ever noticed that there are more fireflies after an afternoon thunderstorm occurs? Do you think the energy of a thunderstorm gives them an energy boost? Whatever the cause, we are glad to see the lawn, garden, and neighborhood aglow with an abundance of fireflies.
Keep baits and traps ready for Japanese beetles. The humidity of Dog Days is usually an invitation for Japanese beetles. Their favorite foods are grape leaves, roses, green bean foliage, and corn silks, but they will eat anything that is green. When you see just one beetle, place your traps and baits. Traps are the safest and most effective way to control Japanese beetles without harming the environment. Every other day, drop the trap of beetles into a bucket of boiling water and then pour the beetles out into the grass for birds to eat. Pour the hot water out on the driveway or street and not on the lawn where boiling water would kill the grass. Always place beetle traps away from garden, flower beds, or roses and place in areas that will draw them away from garden. When purchasing beetle traps, spend extra money and buy traps with plastic tops and bottoms that screw onto the tops. Don’t buy those with bags on the bottom that the wind will blow away.
Starting a row of mid-summer cucumbers. Believe it or not cucumbers planted in mid-July will produce a harvest if you keep them watered and fed. Good summer varieties are Marketmore 76, Poinsett 76, Ashley, straight eight, and Long green. Sow seed in a furrow and cover with a layer of peat moss and hill up soil on both sides of furrow and tamp down with a hoe blade. When they develop two leaves side dress with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food every ten days and water around base of plants when it is no rain in the forecast.
Dog Day heat and humidity stresses tomato plants. The heat, humidity, and dryness of Dog Days will cause stress in the vines of tomatoes and cause yellow bottom wilt. When you first see this occurring on the tomato plants, it will be on bottom leaves. There is a product names “Daconil” that will control this disease. Follow instructions on the bottle and mix with water. Pour in a spray bottle like glass cleaner comes in and spray around the bottom leaves where the wilt starts on a dry day with no rain in the forecast. After a rainfall, wait until plants dry and spray again. A mist is effective and much safer than a sprayer.
Songs of Katydids on a summer night. In late July, the Katydids are singing a song which is a song of future events coming our way as they sing of heavy dews that warn us that even at the height of Dog Days, autumn is just down the road and over the horizon. Another sound is the mockingbird singing a summer song with zero hint of autumn in his voice. The mockingbird sings his song to us that we should have a song in our heart in the middle of the night.
Plenty of building material for the compost pile or bin. With many vegetable crops now maturing and providing their spent vines, stalks, and residue along with corn shucks, peelings, shells, and grass clippings to heat up the compost. Now is the prime time to start up a compost heap. If you need extra heating material, toss in shovels full of Black Kow composted cow manure or a bag of Plant-Tone organic plant food or Dr. Earth’s garden plant food to heat up the compost.
A straightneck summer squash casserole. Cut eight or ten yellow straightneck squash into half-inch chunks, add one large chopped onion. Cook squash and onion together for five minutes and drain water. Combine one can of Campbell’s cream of chicken soup, one eight-ounce cup of sour cream, two cups Pepperidge Farm corn bread stuffing, one and a half cups finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese, two eggs, one stick light margarine. Mix all ingredients together. Spray a 13x9x2 inch baking dish or pan with PAM baking spray. Pour mixture into the baking dish, top with half-cup of Pepperidge Farm corn bread dressing. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Will serve at least six.
Investing in a durable and adaptable water wand. During the dry spells of Dog Days nothing can be more handy than a durable water wand. It becomes useful because it places water directly where it is needed and is capable of placing it there in a shower, mist, stream, and many other ways with its adjustable dial of various settings. A durable wand costs about ten to twelve dollars at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart and at most hardware stores.
Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: “Wheeling It Away.” A man got a job as a night watchman in a large factory. Lately, the factory had been experiencing huge losses, so the watchman was ordered to check bags and pockets of workers as they left the factory. One evening a worker tried to leave the factory with a wheelbarrow full of newspapers. The night watchman was immediately suspicious. “Hey buddy,” he ordered, “let me take a look at what is under those newspapers.” The night watchman but found nothing but newspapers. “You see,” said the worker, “I pick up all the extra newspapers in the break-rooms and take them to the recycle plant. That way I can save a few trees and make a few bucks.”
For the next two months, the worker left every night with a wheelbarrow full of newspapers, but the watchman remained alert and he checked him every night. One evening, the watchman was called to the supervisor’s office. With any word of explanation the supervisor fired the night watchman. “Why? As long as I was on duty, absolutely nothing was stolen from this factory.” “Oh really?” said the supervisor, “Then how do you account for the fact that the recent audit shows we have lost 64 wheelbarrows?”