City schools celebrating 125th year

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) is celebrating its 125th year in existence. MACS is well known for academic excellence, award winning arts, and an active, awesome athletic program. We have developed a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) framework that grows every child to be a problem-solver. We are known for innovation and providing a great choice for our community that educates children well. This is why so many families have chosen to be part of the MACS family.

We have added new programs for this upcoming year such as Spanish at Mount Airy Middle School, Entrepreneurship that allows students to own their own business in high school taught by Will Pfitzner, and Project Lead the Way’s biotechnology program which is part of our health science department. We know that 2020 will go down in history as a year for the ages. We will keep growing students who innovate and problem-solve. We won’t let COVID-19 stop us from doing what is best for students.

Our Back to School 2020 will look a little different because staff and students will wear masks and social distance. We will be following specific cleaning protocols throughout the day and we will have additional health and wellness staff on hand. We are bringing students back from being out of our buildings for quite some time and we want to reintroduce them to the structure and organization of school. We will provide needed social-emotional learning (SEL) support, such as an SEL screener to show how students have responded during this crisis.

Additional support staff such as social workers, behavioral programs, and extra nursing support will be in place as health/wellness and safety is our first priority. Our SROs, administrators, teachers, and staff will be ready on each campus to provide safe environments and to work with our students to reacclimate to our buildings and return to a sense of normalcy.

Face-to-face instruction will be a great thing for us as we bring our students back five days a week beginning August 17. We are at 50% capacity of our buildings when our students return and we will be able to social distance in our classrooms. We are excited that every single student can come each day to be face-to-face with a highly qualified teacher. The Back to School 2020 plan for MACS includes everything recommended by the Center for Disease Control and NC Department of Health and Human Services. We also work very closely with our local health department to provide a safe place for staff and students to return to in August.

If your family is not ready to return to face-to-face we have several other options for you. We have a menu of options that include some form of remote learning. Mount Airy City Schools offers educational opportunities that are tailor-made for today’s learners. Led by highly qualified staff and offering a full range of student support, this partnership allows students from all backgrounds and areas of interest, to customize their learning experience through CLASS — Customized Learning Anytime/Anywhere for Student Success. Every option gives your student a high quality education with a highly qualified teacher. This teacher will be their teacher and success coach to make sure that any option that isn’t face-to-face is still a world-class education experience.

Learning with CLASS would include 100% remote learning options that we have done for the last 20 years. These are high school and college courses required for graduation, community college credit or are transferable to four-year universities. Last year 65% of our high school students chose to take a college course and many of these are 100% remote. There are also remote options for K-8 that allow your child to stay home and learn from a certified teacher. At MACS we provide every child with a technology device so at any time that we have remote learning or a child just misses a day due to a dentist appointment they have their device so they can stay on track.

There are also options that include blended learning where you may want your child to attend a couple of classes face-to-face but complete their other classes online. You may want to zoom into a core class but stay at home. You may want to participate in our athletics and extracurricular activities but take your classes at home. We will cater to your family’s needs. Then, of course, if you have a medically fragile child we will work with you for the best solution for your family to make sure you can be a part of our MACS family and have your needs met this year.

We appreciate how you have worked closely with us over the last several months in this public health crisis. We want you to know that we value your feedback as we come back to school in August. We will be having a public forum in early August so you can zoom in with principals and senior leadership to have any questions you need answered. We can also be reached by email, social media or phone. We are launching a brand new website with all of our information for MACS Back to School 2020 at http://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us. We can’t wait to have your students back with us as we move into a new school year and continue to Lead, Innovate, and Serve during our 125th year. We are looking forward to the next 125 years together.