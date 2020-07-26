Mayor refutes board meeting claims as false

To the Editor,
Mount Airy News readers, I have submitted this letter to the editor in response to the article published Wednesday, July 22 (County board decries NAACP memo) in which some of the Surry County Board of Commissioners “decried” a statement signed by myself, their Chairman Larry Johnson, and every mayor in Surry county. One even said shame on us for signing it.
The person who spoke at that meeting is quoted saying that my board was not informed that I had signed the statement. This is blatantly untrue and this person has no evidence to support that. My board members will tell you that they were notified and they support the statement.
Since Wednesday, I have been contacted by members of the Elkin and Dobson boards who both said they were notified and supported the statement. Mayor Rowe of Mount Airy signed as well but he was not mentioned in the article. The statement was actually published in the Mount Airy News last month.
This person also says that the statement commits the county to spending “millions.” Of course it makes no such commitments nor does it commit any money whatsoever. It does say that we will essentially work together to continue to create a culture of understanding and bridge racial divides when possible. We will review policies to ensure that no biases exist.
This individual also claimed that this statement implies that our law enforcement has a racism problem, this is also patently false and you can see it for yourself if you go back and read the statement. In fact, the statement was brought to our own police chief for whom I have immense respect because he is willing to stand courageously with our community.
I can remember KKK rallies in Dobson, not during Jim Crow but in my lifetime. I believe it’s a loud minority, but racism still exists in our county. Being in a retail business and serving in public office, I hear things. We all do. It is time for us to be more than just not-racist, it’s time for us to stand up against it. People are fearful and hurting. We need to listen. We can always strive to do better.
Since the News did not editorialize these assertions and there was no push-back from the county commissioners I felt compelled to clear the record. This person came to a public meeting and stated that minorities are given things by our government and that they receive preferential treatment. They implied that racism simply does not exist because Barack Obama was elected. Those statements should have been a red flag for the board to do some fact-checking to substantiate these claims before attacking their chairman and seemingly every municipal board in our county.
Let’s say simply what the joint statement is: it is an acknowledgement that we need to lead. I am grateful that County Commissioner Larry Johnson, my fellow mayors, the other municipal board members, and our law enforcement have the courage to lead even when it opens us up for cheap political attacks. When things are difficult leaders call for unity. Our board felt like it was important at a time when the nation is so divided to stand for justice, peace, and reconciliation.
We continue to stand for those things.
Evan J. Cockerham
Mayor – Town of Pilot Mountain