Reader: Systemic racism does exist in Surry

To the Editor,
This is a response to the article concerning the commissioners and Semona Creasy’s rebuke of Chairman Larry Johnson for being open and honest about life in Surry County (County board decries NAACP memo, July 22).
I know we would like to think “Mayberry” as we are known is the perfect community, with no discrimination, no homelessness, no drug problems and full of opportunity for everyone.
Of course, no one likes to think they are totally beautiful with no flaws then look in the mirror to see a huge scar across their face. If you think systemic racism doesn’t exist in Surry County, let’s look in the mirror for a moment.
Since most of you reading this has never experienced life as a Black or non-white person, let me reveal to you some truth.
There are some fantastic officers in both the city police and county sheriffs departments, but if you are Black and driving an expensive or sporty car, you will be followed often by the police. Your tags will be run, and you will be stopped often because you ‘look suspicious.’
If you are Black and go shopping here in Surry County, you are more likely to be followed by store security personnel than would a group of rowdy white teenagers.
I went into a bank in Dobson not long ago to cash a check, and three cashiers came over to look at it before the assistant manager recognized me and approved the check. Guess what — I’m a Black man.
From personal experience, with extensive corporate management credentials, when applying for upper level management jobs, I was subjected to multiple ‘psychological’ tests to prove I could handle the job, and although I passed, the jobs were eventually given to someone with no experience or skills and white.
When nonwhites with excellent credit go to banks for loans, we are still presented with higher interest rates or denied.
If you think Blacks get punished more because we commit more crimes (that’s a racist thought), go sit in the courtroom for a few days. Full of white people who have committed multiple crimes. The difference is whites generally get a slap on the wrist or ridiculously low bond, while nonwhites get severely punished and large bonds.
No one can say all whites are racist. What we are pointing out is there are actions that have been long built into the system that provide whites with privileges that others do not have. Unless you are willing to look at it from a different point of view you won’t recognize it.
I applaud Chairman Johnson and the other leaders for being willing to at least look and see if we can improve life for everyone here. If anyone is weak or has no backbone, it is those who are afraid to examine themselves to see if there is any fault in them.
Keeping things as they are is no longer an option.
George Hiett
Surry County