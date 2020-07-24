Surry County still has far to go on race relations

To the Editor,
After reading the article about the County Commissioner’s meeting where a joint statement with the NAACP was addressed, I was so disappointed at the lack of progress in Surry County since I lived there as a child (County board decries NAACP memo, July 22).
Elder Craig Smith of the NAACP painstakingly approached each mayor and the chairman of the (county) board individually and explained the intent of the statement. Each signed the statement. I presume they signed it because it is a positive statement with actionable items that will help local government employees and work spaces to relate more easily with a diverse population and to include diversity in the work force. As Surry County grows, more people of different backgrounds, ethnicities, and sexual orientations will be present in the population. It is imperative that public service employees know how to comfortably relate and accommodate these populations.
Systemic racism is a fact of life across our nation and therefore not exclusive to Surry County. However, neither is Surry County exempt. Systemic racism relates to the fact that laws and norms were created by white people with the same centrally affected. In other words, black and brown people were either not considered or were considered negatively in the creation of these laws and norms. By default, this creates unfair advantage to caucasians and equal and disadvantages to black and brown people.
The fact that many white people do not recognize systemic racism or their own implicit bias is not surprising. Most people are not aware and certainly do not feel as if they have an unfair advantage. Systemic racism has been a fact for so long, that to white people it just seems normal.
In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, people from all races have banded together against this type of police brutality. I am sure many of us would like to think it just happens somewhere else. However, the need to address the understanding of diversity, whether or not you think your police and sheriff’s deputies are violent, is a necessity in our shifting populations. I dare say that if Elder Craig had spoken to each individual commissioner, each would have signed the statement. The statement is not an indictment, it is a pledge of commitment to bring all residents into the natural, friendly, and southern embrace that makes Surry County unique.
Angelia Lawrence
Elon