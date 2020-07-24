Local leadership lacking in time of most need

For more than four months, since the seriousness of the coronavirus began to truly come to light, it’s nearly impossible to find some facet of everyday life that has not been affected. Work schedules, trips to the grocery store, doctor and dentist visits, child care, even family picnics, funerals and worship services — have all been altered. Some parts of life in America, life in the world, may never return to what we once knew as normal, even if a vaccine is successfully developed and distributed.
It is no exaggeration to say COVID-19 has become the single biggest threat to humanity since World War 2. As of Thursday afternoon, there had been more than 15.5 million confirmed cases of the disease worldwide, with 632,823 confirmed deaths caused by complications relating to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday afternoon, there have been nearly 3.9 million confirmed cases in the United States, with 141,677 confirmed deaths.
In North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 106,893 confirmed cases in the state as of Wednesday afternoon, and 1,726 deaths.
Using the state department’s figures, along with those supplied by the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, there have been 712 confirmed cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon, along with 5 deaths.
There is also an increasing, and concerning, body of evidence that those who survive, some of those who “recover” from the virus may suffer long-term, perhaps permanent, health issues, including heart, lung, kidney and neurological damage, along with long-term complications from strokes and embolisms being suffered by those who have COVID-19.
So it is beyond puzzling why our local elected officials have remained largely silent, or unconcerned, with the virus and its effects on Surry County residents.
Virtually every credible medical and scientific outlet has said slowing the spread is not that difficult if individuals will practice social distancing, wash their hands thoroughly and regularly, and wear a mask around others. Many have pointed to that last suggestion, wearing a mask, as perhaps the most vital step of all the recommendations.
Yet our local leaders have done little to promote these safety measures.
Neither Mount Airy nor Surry County commissioners seriously entertained an order making masks mandatory within their jurisdictions prior to Gov. Roy Cooper’s June 24 order requiring face masks be worn in many public areas. Since then, they have done virtually nothing to support the governor’s order — no local ordinance to go with the statewide order, not even a resolution of support for the order.
Mount Airy commissioners, when presented with an opportunity to try to supply at least one reusable mask for each city resident, were almost hostile toward the idea until a city resident donated $25,000 for the effort (and some of the commissioners have since complained about taking the money because that resident has expressed disappointment with the city’s COVID response).
Surry County, as far as we know, has never considered a program to supply masks for its residents.
It’s no wonder both localities have taken such a laissez-faire approach, given that we have to question at least some of the local elected leaders’ commitment to COVID safety.
Staffers here at The Mount Airy News have observed commissioners in public, shaking hands, talking up close with individuals and small groups of people while not wearing a mask. We’ve seen one joking that he is immune to the virus. We’ve been in at least one county office were virtually every staffer visible was not wearing a mask, going about their business as if all is normal.
What’s particularly confusing is that our own local health care officials — Samantha Ange and the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, along with John Shelton and the Surry County EMS department — have been adamant and consistent in their urging everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.
At various times both our county and city officials have expressed their admiration and respect for the health department and EMS officials, have extolled their qualifications and hard work, voiced appreciation for their ability to share from their vast experience and knowledge.
And yet, those elected officials turn around and so easily ignore the very health care leaders they claim to respect.
We hope things change. First, we hope, either by some miracle the virus begins to fade, or our health care and pharmaceutical industry develops an effective vaccine much quicker than public estimates have predicted.
Second, until a miracle or a vaccine happens, we hope our local, elected officials will begin to show leadership on this issue by adding their own mask-wearing requirements to the governor’s (or at least pass resolutions of support). We hope those local leaders will begin conducting themselves as an example of how to properly respond to the pandemic — not just during public meetings, but in all aspects of their everyday lives as elected leaders. And we hope public offices under the leadership of elected officials will stop playing politics or whatever other game it is they think they are playing, and enforce mask-wearing policies on their staffers.
To do anything less is to actively endanger the very people who voted to put these officials in office. The residents of Surry County deserve better.