It’s blueberry harvesting time

The blueberry harvest is in full swing. Blueberries are peaking out in Surry County. Early morning is the best time to visit a pick-your-own field near you. If you arrive early on a Dog Day morning, the picking will be much easier and you will have more patience and will power. Wear a straw hat and some sun glasses for a smoother picking experience. Other ways to enjoy your blueberry excursion are: 1. Leave small kids at home. 2. Call ahead to make sure they are open that day. 3. Arrive early and commit yourself to picking the amount you came to pick. 4. Have your goal and meet it because the berries will be well worth all your effort and determination. Have a wonderful picking day!

Mid-July perfect time to plant more green beans. A crop of green beans needs 65 to 70 days to produce a harvest. This makes them one of summer’s most productive vegetables given the fact that not only can they be eaten fresh from the garden, but canned, frozen, and yes, even pickled! They can become dilly green beans. The most productive variety is Strike bush green bean, followed by Top Crop, Derby, Tenderette, Contendor, Blue Lake bush, and Kentucky Wonder bush. The Strike is best because it is string-less, pencil-shaped, and quickly follows up with a second harvest if continually harvested.

Starting tomato seed for a late summer, early fall tomato harvest. For a late summer and early autumn harvest of tomatoes, you need to start tomato seed now so the plants will be ready to transplant to the garden plot in late August. The varieties that will perform well in the late summer garden are Early Girl, Rutgers, Celebrity, Marylobe, Homestead, and Oregon Spring. Starting seed in late summer is a wise idea because it’s harder to find tomato plants in hardwares, seed shops and garden departments even in late July. Start tomato by purchasing a bag of seed-starting medium and then measure out enough medium to fill a small pot (quart-sized) and a handful of medium to cover the seed. Mix enough water to dampen the medium. Scatter the packet of seed over the medium and cover the seed with remaining medium. Place container in a semi-sunny location away from the Dog Day heat. At sunset, use a spray bottle of water to spray a mist over the container to tomato seed. In about a week or ten days, the plants will develop two leaves and be ready to transplant to individual pots. Use the remaining bag of starting medium mixed with proper amount of water to moisten the medium and transplant the seedlings in individual pots. Place the seedlings in semi-sunny location and then sprinkle a mist on them each evening. By late August, they will be ready to transplant to the garden.

Enjoying the fiery guns summer. The most welcome relief from the humidity of Dog Days comes in the form of the quick formation of a thunderstorm that dumps an inch of rain, perks up the garden, conditions the air and makes it easy to breathe.

Keeping birdbaths filled on a Dog Day afternoon. When water in the birdbath gets so hot the birds will not visit for a dip, it’s time to empty the hot water and refill it with fresh, cool water. Make the hummingbirds quest for food easier by checking nectar in feeders every day. When there is nectar in the feeder, it too can be heated by Dog Day sun and this may cause the nectar to ferment. It may be a great idea to fill the feeders half full to prevent wasting nectar during the hotties of Dog Days.

Keeping plenty of garden elixir on hand during the long hot summer. A bale of peat moss is the gardener’s best friend all year long and especially during the heat of summer. The garden soil heats up and can get very dry in summer. A layer of peat moss added to the soil improves the texture of the soil. The peat moss absorbs the moisture and helps retain moisture. Peat moss is totally organic. A 3.5 cubic foot bale costs from ten to twelve dollars. It is the best investment you can make in improving your soil and promoting best production in your garden. Keep a bale handy and use it on every vegetable and flower you plant or transplant.

The corn harvest is now in progress. Corn is a vegetable that requires a long growing season of 90 to 95 days. It produces most of its harvest in a period of two weeks. Many gardeners don’t raise corn because they don’t have the space to plant corn. Even though you don’t have space to grow corn, you can get a supply of corn to enjoy during summer and also to freeze for enjoyment during winter. You can purchase fresh harvested corn at farms in our area by the dozen or by the bag with twelve dozen ears, for very reasonable prices. One such farm not far way is Smith Farm on U.S. 601 between Boonville and Yadkinville. They feature Golden Queen, Silver Queen, Bi-color, and other varieties freshly harvested daily. There are other farms near you. Just call and order the corn you need and they will have it ready when you arrive.

Investing in a good corn brush. When shucking and silking fresh corn, for a summer meal or freezing corn in large quantity, a good corn silking brush comes in handy. Many hardware’s, Walmart, Target and kitchen stores sell all types of brushes in different sizes and shapes. When shucking and silking corn, do it outside on the porch or deck for less mess and easy clean up.

Frozen corn that tastes as good as fresh. When freezing corm after the shucking and silking, place two dozen ears of corn at a time in a sink of cold water and let it set for five minutes. Run cold water in other sink and transfer ears to that water and let it stay there several minutes. Remove the ears and place on a dry towel. Cut the kernels from cobs into a cookie sheet or baking pan and then place Kernels in a large pot. Repeat process until all ears are prepped. Add small amount of water to corn and boil for ten minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Spoon into quart plastic freezer containers allowing half inch space at top of containers and place in freezer. In winter, thaw the corn and fry or boil it. It will definitely taste as good as fresh.

Making fried fresh corn. Nothing is as good in summer as fresh fried corn with cubed fresh tomatoes. To prepare a pan of fresh corn, shuck and silk nine or ten ears. Cut off the kernels and scrape the cobs. Melt one stick of light margarine in a frying pan, add corn, salt, and pepper in a frying pan. Fry for five minutes and add a teaspoon of white Karo syrup and stir into corn. Serve with a few diced fresh-from-the-garden tomatoes.

Blueberry Dump Cake Delight. Mix one can Comstock blueberry pie filling with one and a half cups fresh blueberries. Pour into a 13x9x2 inch baking dish or pan. Sprinkle with a box of yellow cake mix on top of blueberry mixture. Drizzle two sticks of light margarine over top of the cake mix. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Cool and top with a handful of fresh blueberries.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: “A Prayerful Answer” An overweight businessman decided it was time to lose a few pounds. He took his new diet very seriously, even changing driving habits and bypassing the bakery every morning. Several weeks later, he arrived at work one morning carrying a huge coffeecake. He got a lot of flack from his co-workers, but he smiled in spite of it all. “This is a very special coffeecake,” he replied. “I accidentally drove by the bakery this morning and there in the window was an array of goodies. I felt this was no accident, so I prayed, Lord if you want me to have one of those delicious coffeecakes, let me have a spot in front of the bakery. And sure enough, after the eighth time around the block, there it was-a parking spot.”