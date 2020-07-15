Memory, mystery mechanisms, and pie in sky

To the Editor,
Did the city board have a bad memory day in the special meeting last Thursday (July 9)? They decided the city surplus (savings) shouldn’t drop below 45% of city budget. No mention was made that we already had a minimum level of 75% set a few years ago.
Commissioners Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley were on the board then and now. The city manager and city attorney were also in place then and now, yet none of them spoke up. Maybe it’s not bad memory, but merely selective; because changing the minimum seems to free up another $1.3 million of our savings to spend.
They also decided that no surplus can be used to balance a budget. True, city has a bad history of doing just that with $5 million of surplus used just in past few years (Spencers, etc.). Even so there are times when it might make sense to use it in some future budget and that option should not be prohibited.
Another decision was to have a “mystery mechanism” to replenish surplus when it drops below the 45%. Hello; city already dropped below the previous minimum of 75% (Spencers, etc.) so where was that “mystery mechanism” then? The 25% tax hike didn’t work so how much hike next time? The city seems to be moving the goal posts to suit their spending.
A comment from the meeting shows their intentions. Note this excerpt from the newspaper article:
“That was punctuated by board members Thursday in pointing out that big decisions loom down the road about establishing priorities for the various services provided to citizens so the budget can fully funded through regular revenue sources such as property taxes.”
We weren’t told details of the “mystery mechanism” but they seem obvious. The board can create more “regular revenue sources” and they’ve discussed just that several times in past year. Examples are extra fees on brush removal, recycling, garbage collection, and even fees for storm runoff (rain water from your roof and driveway). The board also is very interested in a sales tax hike and creating a food and beverage tax. The false claim is that tourist will pay most of it but it will hit every one of us every day on everything we buy. Then of course there’s more property tax hikes.
The comment by Tom Koch about the $42 million spending plan being “pie in the sky” was good, but it’s worse than that. This plan was first originated by Yokeley three to four years ago and he’s been pushing it since. We believe minutes of his special meetings we attended will show department heads being sent back more than once to find some more “needs” to add. The list we have runs 52 pages, totals $42 million, and includes countless absurd things.
This past year a fancy $100,000 Charlotte consultant was brought in to help push it. Sound familiar? It would require huge loans and huge payments. Now it looks like more of the board is drinking that Kool-Aid about all the “needs” we have. The false claim being used says the city has neglected spending on big ticket items (capital expenditures) for years and now must catch up. The truth is the city has averaged spending $2.4 million on capital needs each year for at least past 10 years. Does that sound like we haven’t been spending?
We found humor in Cawley’s comment that we should borrow now for some trucks rather than spend our own money because loan interest rates are low. Does he think the city is earning more interest on surplus money than interest on loans would be? That’s unheard of but let’s say he’s found the golden goose — we can just borrow a couple Billion and make huge profits on the interest we get. Other towns could do same and everybody gets rich. Problem solved.
John Pritchard
Mount Airy