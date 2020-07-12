River access demand higher than ever

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News, featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The following column was submitted by county officials as a commentary representative of the entire Surry County Board of Commissioners.
Surry County’s four rivers have long been popular for kayaking, canoeing and tubing, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have seemingly been overflowing with the small vessels. With a recent push for additional river accesses to be built, citizens and tourists have plenty of options to choose from. The most recent river access construction project is located on Old U.S. Hwy 601 near the U.S. Highway 601 interchange in Dobson. Once the project is complete, Surry County residents and tourists will have 15 river access points in or just near the county line to enjoy.
Below is a list of each with the rivers they adjoin:
Yadkin River
• Roaring River Access, which is in Wilkes County
• Ronda Access, located in Ronda, which is in Wilkes County
• Crater Park in Elkin
• Burch Station, Greenwood Circle off Highway 268, where Yadkin and Mitchell rivers meet
• Yadkin/Shore Access, off Highway 601 across Yadkin County line
• Shoals Access, off Shoals Road in Yadkin County
• Donnaha Access, off Highway 67 in Yadkin County, near Forsyth County line
Fisher River
• Fisher River Park in Dobson
• Old U.S. Highway 601 access, near Dobson, off U.S. Highway 601
• Hamlin Ford, near Dobson, off Hamlin Ford Road
• Bray Ford, near Dobson, where Rockford and Bray Ford roads meet
Ararat River
• Riverside Park in Mount Airy
• HB Rowe Environmental Park in Mount Airy
• Tharrington Park in Mount Airy
• Highway 268 East Access, between Pilot Mountain and Level Cross
Mitchell River
• Mountain Park access at Zephyr-Mountain Park Road
• Burch Station, Greenwood Circle off Highway 268, where Yadkin and Mitchell rivers meet
The design and construction of most river access points are funded by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, while Surry County, the city of Mount Airy and the town of Elkin – depending on a river access point’s jurisdiction – maintain them. The Old U.S. Highway 601 river access construction project is funded by a non-matching grant of $90,844 from Duke Energy Water Resources Fund and being built by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The Highway 268 East river access was built for $72,712 from Duke Energy Water Resources Fund and was designed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
H.B. Rowe Environmental Park, Tharrington Park and Riverside Park are all located in Mount Airy, so Mount Airy Parks and Recreation oversees their landscaping and trash collection. Elkin Recreation and Parks, at Crater Park, and Surry County Parks and Recreation provide the same services for their respective river access points. The access points located outside Surry County are maintained by their respective county or municipality.
There are several more river access points that have been targeted for the future but have not been developed. Surry County has certainly shown a need for more access points during the COVID-19 pandemic, when on good weather days, citizens have driven over rivers and seen more groups of people on canoes, kayaks and tubes. Retailers and outfitters have been selling and renting more than normal, as well as recreational vehicles and other outdoor recreation-based items, as people have navigated towards social distancing-based forms of recreation. Another form of recreation in which you can practice social distancing is fishing.
Fishing
While fishing has always been a pastime in Surry County, now more than ever, anglers are loading up their tackle boxes and heading to our river access points for a big catch. The access points provide plenty of good locations for fishermen to fish off the banks, wade fish, fly fish or fish out of kayaks, canoes or jon boats.
All four Surry County rivers feature a great variety of fish, such as spotted and smallmouth bass, redbreast sunfish, trout and bullhead catfish, to name a few. Anyone who wants to fish should get the proper fishing license and adhere to the rules that apply to the body of water they are fishing.
Anyone wanting to utilize the river access points for kayaking, canoeing, tubing or fishing, can get more information about Surry County rivers by going to www.co.surry.nc.us, scrolling over “Departments,” clicking on “Parks and Recreation” and selecting “River Accesses.” The Four Rivers Map shown there pinpoints river access points and provides great information and historical facts. There are more river access points in Surry and surrounding counties that are not shown on the Four Rivers Map.
More boating access information is also available at www.ncwildlife.org/boating. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission offers an interactive angling access map at www.ncwildlife.org/Fishing/Where-to-Fish.
An interactive map for boating and fishing access is also available at this link: www.ncpaws.org/wrcmapbook/FishingAreas.aspx.