Rotary thankful for fireworks display

July 7, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

On behalf of Surry Sunrise Rotary and the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, we want to thank all the parties that made this year’s fireworks a huge success.

Our police department helped with approvals and logistics at the park and our EMS and fire departments kept everyone safe. And I do mean everyone. There were large crowds that were greeted by the veterans park officials and there were many who lined up along W. Lebanon and other surrounding streets. People were seen pulling off the highways to gaze in to the sky with joy and celebration. Kelly Epperson on WSYD radio played patriotic music for those who chose to tune in. It was a great night in Mayberry.

Final thanks goes to Hale Artificier productions for what many said was the best fireworks they could remember. All of this was made possible by the generous sponsorship from Eagle Carports. This is a great and loving community that needed something to celebrate. We did it in style. God Bless America.

Bob Meinecke

Mount Airy