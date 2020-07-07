Rotary thankful for fireworks display

To the Editor:

The city has now delivered and distributed more than 11,000 face masks to the residents of Mount Airy. Many thanks to those persons who handed out the face masks, and to all the city residents who picked them up for themselves and their families.

With Gov. Cooper’s restrictions gradually being lifted, more people are going to be out and about, trying to return their lives to normal. Just this past weekend the traffic in downtown Mount Airy looked like it had increased significantly. But when I slowly drove down Main Street among all the people that I saw not a single person was wearing a face mask.

The Mount Airy News has been promoting Mask Mount Airy extensively through it’s own resources by providing timely news articles and featuring educational materials about the Covid19 virus and the importance of everyone wearing face masks when out in public.

WPAQ and WSYD radio really took the bull by the horns and immediately launched an extensive ongoing public service campaign in support of Mask Mount Airy as soon as it was announced. If you have not heard them tune in and listen. The public service announcements are informative, clever, funny, and hit the Covid19 virus right out of the ball park.

“CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

Now it is your turn, fellow citizens and residents of Mount Airy, and surrounding communities. It is time for 100% of you, every man, woman, and child (age 2 and older, per CDC) to wear a face mask in public and around other people per CDC guidelines. Otherwise, all the effort that has gone into helping our residents protect their neighbors and themselves will be worthless. Absolutely worthless. And our Surry County reported cases of Covid19 (currently 102, after being only 11 a short time ago) will continue to spike, likely also leading to more deaths.

But now we have a means to defend ourselves and slay the Covid19 virus, but no one else can do it for us. We have to do it for ourselves. We have to wear our face masks.

Local residents and businesses must uniformly set a 100% face mask wearing standard to protect not only their neighbors, but visitors who will be coming. We know that we will be invaded with visitors, sooner than later, as it has already started.

Simple sign in window:

“Face masks required”

“We support Mask Mount Airy. We wear our face masks to protect our customers. Please wear your face mask to protect us and other shoppers so that we can remain open to serve you.”

If you were shopping, that is exactly the kind of sign that should make you comfortable to enter that store. It can be a win-win-win situation for customer, business owner, employees if everyone wears their face masks!

We know by common sense that some of our visitors will be coming from areas that have higher rates of the Covid19 virus than we have here in Mount Airy. We also know that when they leave to return to their homes, they will likely leave some remnants of the Covid19 virus with us if they are not wearing face masks even if they think they are perfectly healthy. Many health experts are now saying that between 10% and 25% of all people that have the virus do not show any visible symptoms, and are asymptomatic. That means that each of us may possibly have the virus and innocently not know it. That makes each of us possibly really dangerous to our neighbors because we can unknowing transmit the virus, through the air by sneezing, coughing, heavy breathing while exercising, or even speaking. If we are wearing a face mask, and maintain social distancing, that greatly reduces the chances that we would spread the the Covid19 virus if we did indeed have it.

It is a very small price to pay. I do not like wearing a face mask, but if doing so will help protect my neighbors and customers and employees and tourists and everyone that I come in contact with, then it is an absolute no-brainer that I will wear a face mask when out in public. It is simply the right thing to do. You help protect me by wearing your mask and I help protect you by wearing my face mask.

Have any of us ever had such an opportunity to show such a small act of kindness which could have such a huge impact on the health and well being of another person? Never!

I read an Article on Sunday that revealed that a single infected person was responsible for infecting more than 50 other people in less than four hours. What if that one person had been wearing a face mask ?

What is the downside? Someone just doesn’t like wearing a face mask, they don’t like the way it makes them look, they really hate having someone telling them what to do, etc. Their view is that they feel fine, and they are not going to wear a face mask. They do not care who they might infect, who gets sick or even who may die as a result of their actions of not wearing a simple face mask.

If that is that person’s decision, they might try this to help them be sure that they are pleased with that decision:

Go to a mirror, look themselves straight in the eyes, and read this: “No one is going to tell me what to do. I will not wear a face mask under any circumstances even though I know that by not doing so I may be putting those people at risk of serious illness or even death.”

On second thought, maybe I will wear a face mask.

Richard Fawcett

Mount Airy