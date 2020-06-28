Will students play fall sports?

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Athletics is a big part of young lives. Students love being part of a team, being mentored by a coach, and being part of a competitive group that learns life lessons.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently released summer guidance for reopening sports/activities (these can be seen at https://www.nchsaa.org/news/2020-6-8/nchsaa-summer-guide-reopening-sportsactivities). This is exciting news for our young people who have been unable to be at school. This gives them an opportunity to engage in physical activity, reconnect with their teams, and have hope for fall athletic seasons. Mount Airy City Schools is committed to making safety our number one priority, using common sense to slowly reopen athletics, and engage students in healthy team-based sports.
Mount Airy City Schools has been known for academics, arts and athletics. There are more than 27 athletic teams in our middle and high schools. We won the statewide Wells Fargo Athletic Cup with 515 points in 2016-17. This is a statewide award given to the top school for athletic excellence across the board. The next closest school was 137 points below Mount Airy. This award was representative of all of our teams doing their part to show excellence, from our tennis teams, to golf, to basketball and football teams, as well as soccer and everything in between.
During my tenure since 2016 the Mount Airy Middle School has won 16 conference championships. Mount Airy High School has earned 12 state championships. The middle school and high school have numerous individual awards, regional awards, and athletic scholarship winners. Many of our athletes graduate to play their sport in college. We know that strong academics and strong athletics go hand-in-hand.
This past week we were able to get our teams back on the field or court for the first time since mid-March. Our teams were very excited to rejoin their teammates and coaches to grow and mature as athletes and students.
Our coaches serve as mentors to make sure that students work hard, build team skills, and communicate well with others. These athletic teams can teach students about life and about how to accomplish great things together. Many adults look back on their time as a team member and know that it had a direct impact on their career, teaching them to work with others to accomplish goals, support their fellow teammates, communicate well to get things done, and set goals to achieve while working hard. We hope to continue growing our student athletes through sports.
There are many safety standards in place during this time to protect the health and wellness of teams and coaches. The teams must enter and exit through different areas to limit the number of people in any given space. The coaches and students are wearing masks and keeping 6 feet apart in keeping with health department guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While working out and conditioning, students remain 6 feet apart and don’t wear their masks. They are focusing on getting back in shape since they have been out of intense physical activity for three months. Students must bring their own water bottle, and the coaches have strict protocols about cleaning, especially areas such as restrooms.
When we are able to enter into Phase 3 we hope that we will be able to begin some contact sports activities. We know that as a community we must do our part to get to Phase 3 by limiting our involvement in large crowds, washing our hands, wearing our masks, and waiting 6 feet away from others. We don’t know what athletics will look like in the fall as we may have team sports start with limited spectators. We know that strict health protocols will be in place and we all want to support the health and wellness of others.
What we do now is a preview of what will be happening as we come back to school in August. We hope that everyone can work together to minimize the spread of germs and allow our schools to safely come back and begin a slow return to sports and the other activities we enjoy so much. We have worked closely with our health department to make sure we are following state guidelines and taking care of our students and staff. Mount Airy City Schools wants to get back to school and our athletic excellence we have always enjoyed. Work with us as a team to do this together and together we all win.