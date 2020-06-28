Living in a MAD town?

To the Editor,
At the last city council meeting, the elected leaders of Mount Airy abrogated their fiscal-stewardship responsibility to perform critical assessments of potential buyers wishing to purchase select parcels of the Spencer’s property by shifting that due-diligence function to Mount Airy Downtown Inc., or MAD (see “Multiple developers eyeing Spencer’s” in the June 21 issue of The Mount Airy News). By a 4 to 1 vote, the city approved the offer made by MAD to develop an RFP process and subsequently apply that process to vetting individuals/companies interested in buying chunks of the Spencer’s property.
In mentioning why MAD was desirous of performing this service, free of charge, to the city at this particular time (given that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, a nation-wide economic downturn, and unrelenting social/political unrest), Ms. Lizzie Morrison, MAD’s spokesperson, mentioned that MAD had “…received direct contact from developers interested in the property.” At that point, Commissioner Jon Cawley expressed surprise and questioned why those potential buyers had approached MAD … and not the city directly, since the property is owned by the city.
Well, here’s an answer to your question, commissioner: In my opinion, the city council has allowed MAD to become the de facto governing body of the city of Mount Airy for so long that it’s quite reasonable to expect any potential buyer of city property to approach MAD … and not the city itself. Indeed, it seems that MAD’s ability to effectively influence council decisions is so strong, pervasive, and widely known that, for future council meetings, I suggest the mayor’s and commissioners’ seats be populated by members of MAD’s board of directors rather than our duly-elected officials. That way, the reality of our local governance becomes much more visible to all citizens; and we can dispense with the meaningless “transparency” drivel that emanates from the council chambers.
Of course, some may discern a conflict-of-interest with that more truthful reassignment of seats, and they may be right. MAD’s economic-development mission, while laudable, is focused on the city’s downtown Municipal Service District (or “the heart” of Mount Airy, as MAD is fond of saying), and not the city as a whole. Thus, recommendations put forward by MAD should always be in the best interests of the downtown business district; and not necessarily the rest of the city which exists outside of MAD’s treasured “heart”-land. While some may believe that taxpayer-funded infusions of cash into the city’s “heart” will benefit all, a propped-up heart does very little good when the rest of a body’s vital organs (like major companies that flee town) have been ignored and neglected for far too long. In truth, a heart may still beat in a brain-dead body.
Perhaps the most unfortunate aspect of this latest MAD-cap venture is that the city has voted to voluntarily embark on a sequel to the original Spencer’s debacle. We can all write the script: MAD (played by the RDC in the original series) will recommend its preferred business owners/developers and comfortably convince the city to accept those buyers and their purchase proposals; the newly-approved businesses/developers will then beg the city for excessive amounts of money to be spent on associated set-up, construction, deconstruction, infrastructure, and maintenance costs; the city will agree to the buyers’ outrageous financial demands (even though the city can hardly afford basic services for its citizens); and, finally, the city council will vote to raise taxes — again.
Now is not the time to re-open the Spencer’s pit. As the nation struggles to figure out how and when we will return to some semblance of normalcy, the city’s priority should be to aggressively pursue strategies that permit us to spend less while saving as much as possible. And, when we do spend, it should not be in response to the “wish-list” demands of downtown-based businesses; rather, it should be to help meet the needs of all citizens.
Rebecca Harmon
Mount Airy