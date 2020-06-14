Intervention team offers help, hope

As you read recently in John Peters’ Mount Airy News article (“New effort aims to fight addiction,: June 2), drug abuse victims and their families now have a great way to seek treatment in Surry County thanks to the Surry County Opioid Response Department. The Surry County Intervention Team helps connect individuals to treatment and keep them involved in treatment. The individual’s family can also participate to provide the patient support. It’s a system that Surry County is using to put citizens on the road to recovery and the “Highway to Health.” Individuals and families can call the Intervention Team at 336-899-1585.

The program is attentive to the needs of those who are recovering because peer support specialists, who are recovered from Substance Use Disorder (SUD), are part of the Intervention Team. The peer support specialists provide support to those in treatment, helping motivate patients by showing them that recovery and a self-sustaining life is possible after drug abuse.

The peer support specialists have received certification through the North Carolina Certified Peer Support Specialist Program, which provides acknowledgment that the peer has met a set of requirements necessary to provide support to individuals with mental health or substance use disorder. The program also requires 40 hours of NC approved peer support specialist training, 20 hours of additional training, completion of high school or equivalent education and two reference forms. Peer support specialists are adults who have been in recovery for at least one year.

The Surry County Intervention Team is very quick and responsive, connecting with individuals and families through phone or in-person, home-based outreach within 48 hours of receiving the referral. Staff then refers patients to SUD treatment providers. Surry County has six substance abuse treatment providers and two hospitals to choose from, which is a large amount of service options for a county of 72,000 citizens. The Intervention Team can also refer individuals to mental health treatment providers and pain management doctors, including pain therapists and chiropractors.

Surry County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and hospitals will provide referrals to the Intervention Team, as well, based off their “Authorization to Disclose Health Information” form. The form is specifically designed to facilitate the transfer of contact information following an EMS unit’s response to drug and alcohol related events.

The Intervention Team is made possible through a unique private-public partnership with Daymark Recovery Services in Mount Airy. Intervention Team members contact the individuals by phone, meet with them in person, help craft a recovery plan and follow through with the plan. The staff stays in contact with the individual to help get them on the “Highway to Health.”

The Intervention Team, when appropriate or requested, provides overdose prevention education to those at risk and to family and friends associated with the patient. Naloxone is also distributed to those at risk and family or friends who would most likely administer the Naloxone to those experiencing an overdose.

In full, the Intervention Team provides timely interventions at no cost, connects patients to treatment, provides patients access to peer support, helps reduce future addiction-related crisis events, provides resource information and provides patients overdose prevention education. Patients who have utilized the Intervention Team are already seeing success in their treatment journeys on the “Highway to Health.”

Please help your family, friends and neighbors by passing along the Surry County Intervention Team phone number, at 336-899-1585, to help address this issue.