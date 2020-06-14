Reader questions lack of city COVID-19 leadership

To the Editor,
I am looking for answers.
From A Mount Airy City Press Release dated May 8, 2020: “The City of Mount Airy is pleased to accept this donation and pledges to make every effort to get these masks into the hands of Mount Airy’s citizens through a city-wide distribution and education campaign which will make a huge difference in allowing our residents to protect themselves during this outbreak.”
From the May 10, 2020, Mount Airy News Article: “Mask donation celebrated—and debated:” “Board members also decided Thursday to allocate city funding to launch a public education campaign through local media and other outlets, aimed at achieving stronger compliance by citizens with guidelines issued in response to the pandemic. This was suggested by Yokeley and warmly embraced by Niland, who suggested a figure of up to $4,000 for the campaign, to which the other commissioners agreed.”
What efforts the City has made to fulfill their promises as set out above:
– One poster, distributed to a few downtown merchants, nearly three weeks after the May 7, board meeting when the city was given more than 10,000 face masks for city residents.
– One short radio spot with WSYD/WPAQ beginning on May 22, more than two weeks after the May 7 board meeting. The spot ran for nine days, ending on May 31, included 90 thirty-second ads for a total time of 45 minutes. Cost roughly $500.
– WSYD/WPAQ launched their own independent Mask Mount Airy Campaign, which began on May 15. To date more than 600 ninety-second ads have been run for a total time of more than 900 minutes or 15 hours. These ads will continue to run until further notice.
On May 22, The Mount Airy News began their own independent Mask Mount Airy Campaign. The campaign included 24 ads in The News, an ad in Surry Scene, and digital ads on mtairynews.com. Through June 12, more than 40 ads ran in The News and in Surry Scene plus digital ads. News coverage and an editorial ran, keeping readers and views updated and encouraging the wearing of facemasks
The city has run no print ads in the Mount Airy News or anywhere else to my knowledge.
Over a month has passed, and since May 6, Covid19 cases in Surry County have skyrocketed 1,475% to 315 reported cases as of June 12.
What leadership have the commissioners and other city staff shown during this period of time?
By far the most common activity seems to be when appearing in public at various times in various locations at least two commissioners and one high level city employee not wearing face masks.
I have requested information from the city to update me on how face masks were actually distributed and details of the city announced education campaign regarding face masks.
To date I have received no responses to my inquiries.
Richard Fawcett
Mount Airy