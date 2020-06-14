Reader criticizes media, Black Lives Matter

June 14, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

To my sickening surprise, I saw a race-baiting protest in our town last Tuesday. I am appalled at the anger fueled by the ignorance that was demonstrated in Elkin and across America. The death of George Floyd is tragic, but it does not justify the protests, rioting, looting, and killing that has followed. Why? Several observations.

First, not just “Black Lives Matter” but all human lives matter. All humans are created in the image of God and are of inestimable worth. Placing black lives above other races is pure racism.

Second, “Honk If You’re Against Racism” is deceptive. I am against racism but blacks (13% of US population) are not the only race discriminated against in the USA. Contrary to our dumbed-down society, racism is not just between whites and blacks. It is endemic among all races. Every race, in varying degrees, thinks itself superior. I pastored an inner-city church for a many years and saw racism of every sort: among Hispanics (e.g. Mexicans vs. Hondurans and Guatemalans), among Asians (Koreans vs. Japanese, Vietnamese vs. Laotians and the Hmong), Blacks against Whites, Hispanics, Asians and vice versa. Several blacks were mocked or threatened by their own for attending our mixed-race congregation.

Third, you and the leftist mainstream media are misleading and fomenting division in our nation. Between 2017 and 2019, consider these indisputable facts of people killed by US police: Whites – 1,226; Blacks – 667; Hispanics – 485; Other – 119; Unknown – 490. Blacks are not the only races killed by police.

Why do you and the rest of the media not publish this information to the American people. Maybe it’s because you don’t want to confuse the people with facts. The death of George Floyd was terrible, but if he had been white, Hispanic, or Asian nothing would have been said or done. The “road show” protests intending to spread propaganda and intimidate, need to cease. And, you need to stop deceiving your readers and quit the reverse racism and race baiting.

Earl M. Blackburn

Elkin