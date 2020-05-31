A salute to teachers

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Throughout history, teachers have held a critical role in society. I contend that teaching is the most meaningful profession in modern society. Teachers have influenced all of us, and provide one of the most essential keys to success. That is because a good education is one of the most important things we can give students. Equipping students with the skills to read, comprehend, compute, write, and think critically about information is a fundamental right of every citizen, and it is not something to take for granted.

Teaching is not just a job. Teaching is a noble profession. No other profession allows one to make such a lasting mark on every other profession. No other profession influences the future more by providing love, support, compassion, and educational freedom to children. It is an honorable profession to shape enthusiastic and curious young minds into inquisitive, questioning, thoughtful, and well-rounded young people. Teachers help students learn to lead themselves, lead with others, and to change our world.

We are very fortunate in Surry County to have some of the very best, brightest, and most caring teachers anywhere. We are fortunate that our teachers are committed to such a noble profession, the education of the next generation. We are fortunate that our teachers strive every day to ensure all students have an equal opportunity to a high-quality education equipping them for whatever goals they have next. Whether those goals are to serve our country in the military, further their education, or proceed directly into the workforce, we can be confident our students are well-prepared because they are in good hands.

The honor of the teaching profession is such that all of us should take time to reflect on and celebrate the teachers in our lives. Teaching is an art, and many would say a calling. Not only do teachers educate but they inspire, coach, counsel, encourage, explain, facilitate, inform, interpret, mentor, and prepare students for the many challenges they will face in life. Teachers foster, and cultivate a child’s learning, thereby in many instances creating lifelong bonds.

I am thankful to work with such amazing professionals on a daily basis, educators who give so generously to hone their craft and improve the teaching profession. I am grateful all of our children are fortunate to live, learn, and lead in Surry County with teachers who make a difference in their lives on a daily basis. The power and influence of great teachers can never be underscored and I hold teachers in the highest regard and with the most respect.

I encourage everyone to reflect on the importance of a teacher’s ability to touch children’s lives in a positive way. Teachers are the light that shines in the darkness, providing a beacon of hope, resources, opportunity, choices, and access to the many pathways leading to the future. Teachers unlock the doors to a love of learning that will hopefully last a lifetime.

I believe this pandemic will teach us many lessons. I hope one of those lessons is to place more value on teachers and what they do each and every day to help support and lift up our communities as our NC Lighthouse Leaders. As we end the 2019-2020 school year, let us honor those who teach our most precious resource, the future of Surry County, our children. As always, together we are stronger and together we will ensure the future of every Surry County child is bright.