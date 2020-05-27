COVID-19 myths explored

Editor’s Note: This is part of a continuing series regarding coronavirus and precautions individuals should take to slow the spread of the virus. The column is supplied by the Surry County Health and Nutrition department.

As COVID-19 continues to spread and make news, various untruths have surrounded the topic. In this article, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center would like to address some of the myths associated with COVID-19.

• Myth: Spraying chlorine or alcohol on the skin kills viruses in the body.

Applying alcohol or chlorine to the body can cause harm, especially if it enters the eyes or mouth. These products should only be used for cleaning and disinfecting.

• Myth: Only older adults and young people are at risk.

COVID-19 like other viruses can infect people of any age; however, older adults and individuals with preexisting health conditions such as diabetes or asthma are at increased risk of developing severe illness.

• Myth: Children cannot get COVID-19.

All age groups can contract COVID-19. The majority of cases have been in adults, but preliminary evidence suggests that children are just as likely to acquire COVID-19.

• Myth: COVID-19 is just like the flu.

COVID-19 causes illness that has flu-like symptoms, such as aches, fever, and a cough. The overall profile of COVID-19 tends to be more serious, with a mortality rate that is higher than that of the flu.

• Myth: Face masks always protect against COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that all people wear cloth face coverings in public places where it is difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Cloth face coverings can protect against respiratory droplets, but should be used with other precautions such as not touching your face, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing. They do not always protect against COVID-19, but can be effective in limiting the spread of the virus if everyone wears a cloth face covering and practices social distancing.

• Myth: Hand dryers kill COVID-19.

Hand dryers do not kill COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Myth: Antibiotics kill COVID-19.

Antibiotics can effectively kill bacteria, not viruses.

• Myth: Packages from China can spread COVID-19.

Research suggests that COVID-19 cannot survive on packages and letters for an extended time. The CDC explains that “because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at an ambient temperature.”

• Myth: COVID-19 will die off when temperatures rise in the spring.

Some viruses, such as cold and flu viruses, spread more easily in the colder months, but they do not stop spreading entirely when weather conditions become milder. As it stands, scientists do not know how temperature changes will affect COVID-19.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in North Carolina and to learn more, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.