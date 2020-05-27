GOP chairmen needs to reread Constitution?

To the Editor,

Mark Jones’ recent request to the Surry County Commissioners lacks meaningful justification. To begin, he is clearly in the minority of other “scientists” regarding the science behind government action during the pandemic. I suggest that the board talk with individuals trained in medical science verses forestry and wildlife management while they deliberate on his request.

More importantly, however, his arguments and examples of constitutional rights being violated are irrational. As someone who leads the local political party that prides itself on constitutional originalism, perhaps he should re-read the founding document. Arguments like “standing up for one’s rights” or “protecting liberty” myopically reflect our Constitution. “We the People” are expected to do much more that advocate for our rights in “order to form a more perfect union.”

The preamble of the constitution lists “securing the blessings of liberty” last when it details the purpose of governance. Ironically, Jones’ seems to focus solely on addressing that while losing sight of important actions like justice, domestic tranquility, common defense and general welfare. In particular, the government is expected to provide for common defense and general welfare — especially during a pandemic. Gov. Cooper, like other Republican and Democratic governors across the nation have stepped up to provide just that in the face of poor leadership and inaction by our federal government. Ultimately, the “blessings of liberty” will be merely academic without the protection of public health.

Today, we face an invisible enemy, requiring our government to take action to provide common defense against the coronavirus and protect the general welfare of our society. It also warrants all of us to share in the burden to defeat it. Perhaps the GOP chairman should consider being part of the solution instead of propagating needless arguments that are not in the best interest of the county.

Dave Petri

Mount Airy