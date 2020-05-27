Reader: Time to fix racist monument

To the Editor,

The lonesome remembrance ceremonies on Memorial Day this year, as a result of necessary social distancing measures due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, are not unusual in Surry County.

The memorial at the former courthouse in Dobson to Surry County residents who died, who were wounded in action, and who simply served the United States during World War has been unattractive to veterans, local historians, civic groups, county officials, and almost everyone else for decades. The segregation of the names of soldiers by race seems to have made it as toxic as any virus. Its very presence silently teaches racism to all who see it.

The monument, primarily funded by pennies and nickels and dimes donated by the county’s school children during the 1920s, should be corrected by placing all of the names in alphabetical order without regard to skin color so that all county residents can be proud of it and not ashamed to visit it.

As I have done since Nov. 11, 2014, I will continue the lonely ritual of placing flowers on the monument on Memorial Day and on Veterans Day until social, political, and community leaders decide to heal this open wound on our county’s public grounds.

Ken Badgett

Dobson