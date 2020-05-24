Editor’s Note: This is part of a continuing series regarding coronavirus and precautions individuals should take to slow the spread of the virus. The column is supplied by the Surry County Health and Nutrition department.

As North Carolina navigates Phase 2 of reopening from COVID-19, Count On Me NC was launched as a mutual pledge and public health initiative to motivate and empower businesses and guests to do their part in keeping our communities safe.

Count On Me NC offers businesses assistance in welcoming back staff and guests with an evidence-based COVID-19 training developed by public health officials and food safety experts. This training offers modules that contain best practices and procedures that instill confidence into staff and guests that everything possible is being done to protect patrons from COVID-19. Businesses participating in Count On Me NC are pledging to:

• Ensure staff wear cloth face coverings if they cannot keep six feet apart.

• Ensure safe sanitation practices are followed.

• Administer health checks to all staff prior to shift start.

• Make sure indoor and outdoor seating meets all physical distancing guidelines.

• Provide hand sanitizer or handwashing stations at all entrances.

• Clean and sanitize common areas, bathrooms and high-touch surfaces regularly using the CDC recommendations.

• Clean and sanitize all tables and hard surfaces after every use.

• Clean settings, utensils, menus and condiments after every use or provide single-use options.

Each of us play a part in creating a safer, healthier environment for everyone by following guidelines and best practices regarding COVID-19. If you’d like to take the Count On Me NC pledge and show that you are doing your part, here is what you are pledging to do:

• Wear a cloth face covering like a mask or scarf.

• Wait your turn by maintaining six feet of physical distance from others.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

• Use contactless delivery or takeout options if you have recently been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19.

• Be patient and kind to staff and other guests as we all try to adjust to a new normal.

More information about Count On Me NC including a list of businesses that are currently participating, please visit their website at www.countonmenc.org.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in North Carolina and to learn more, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 for general questions or for help finding human services resources in the community.