Mass testing results helpful?

To the Editor,

Locations in two adjoining counties were reported this week to have two of the top five increases in the percentage of new COVID-19 cases reported in the entire US.

There have been two successive Monday COVID-19 screenings offered to the public in Surry County. It would be useful to the general public to have the results of these screenings.

For those with higher risk factors, this information would be useful in determining the relative risk of exposure in the county, and the extent to take measures to follow the generally published guidelines.

Peter Templeton

Mount Airy